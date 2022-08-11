ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Butter, 800 pounds of it, arrives at NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. The Great New York State Fair opens next Wednesday. That means it’s time to get the butter sculpture ready. 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the fairgrounds. The butter comes from Oatka Milk Products in Batavia, and Western New York dairy farmers. The butter sculpture will be unveiled next Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Marijuana#Dispensaries#Business Industry#Linus Business
WHEC TV-10

Spotted Lanternfly infestation in Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. Elected officials are raising the alarm on the presence of Spotted Lanternflies in Upstate New York. In a press release, Senator Chuck Schumer called on the USDA to “deploy funds already secured” for combating the invasive species in the state. He also announced a push for $22 million in additional aid to reduce risk for New York wineries and other areas of tourism.
ANIMALS
newyorkupstate.com

‘Potty Town’ documentary lifts the lid on Upstate NY man’s toilet gardens

New documentary, “Potty Town: Where Protest Meets Porcelain,” aims to flush out the story about an Upstate New York town’s toilet gardens. Filmmaker and Canton native Morgan D. Elliot’s directorial debut tells the story of Frederick J. “Hank” Robar Sr., and his 25-year-long dispute between him and the Northern NY town of Potsdam.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsChannel 36

Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
MORRISVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Large Hailstones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is time for weather trivia today. And we are looking at the size of a hailstones. What is the largest ever recorded? There are a bunch of answers and we are being a little facetious. But the answers are big enough to run. Big enough to hurt and big enough to do some major damage. All are correct, but of course the real answer is the size of a grapefruit.
ENVIRONMENT
Star 93.9

Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone

Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
MUSEUMS
mylittlefalls.com

Statewide effort starts tomorrow to prevent speeding

Speed Awareness Week to Run from August 14 to August 21. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrols to target speeding from August 14 – 21. Speed Awareness week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy