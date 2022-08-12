ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Swiatek upset by Haddad Maia in Canadian Open last 16

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319Exn_0hDztd9q00

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Polish world number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4 3-6 7-5 at the Canadian Open on Thursday, while Jessica Pegula beat holder Camila Giorgi to join Coco Gauff and Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.

In the opening set of their last-16 clash, Swiatek struck a double-fault to hand the unseeded Haddad Maia a 3-2 lead and the Brazilian leaned on her powerful serve and groundstrokes to close out the frame without facing a break point.

Swiatek fended off five break points to hold serve in a 15-minute opening game of the second set and later consolidated a break for a 5-2 lead before going on to force a decider.

World number 24 Haddad Maia broke Swiatek three times in the third set, including in the final game on her fourth match point when the Pole sent a forehand wide.

"I knew that all the matches here would be very tough, not only top 20 players, like the first round was a very, very tough round and I won in three sets as well," 26-year-old Haddad Maia said during her on-court interview.

"Tennis is like that. It doesn't matter where you are playing, which court and with who. You need to push yourself to improve your game and I think that was the key for both (of my three-set) victories and I am very proud of myself."

French Open champion Swiatek, who had a run of 37 straight wins halted in the third round at Wimbledon last month, said she struggled with the windy conditions.

"Next time maybe I'm going to be able to find, even though the conditions are going to be bad, more solutions and just play more solid. Because I did a lot of mistakes that I kind of don't accept," she told reporters.

Haddad Maia will play either Spanish eighth seed Garbine Muguruza or 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the last eight of the U.S. Open tune-up event.

A day after ousting Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, 10th seed Gauff beat sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(4). The American will next face 15th seed Halep, who beat Jil Teichmann 6-2 7-5.

"These type of matches, the goal, yeah, to win the tournament. But I feel like for me I needed these matches leading up into the U.S. Open," said Gauff. "So if I have a tough moment, I can look back on this."

With the win over Sabalenka, Gauff becomes the youngest player to reach back-to-back quarter-finals in Canada since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 and 1991.

Zheng Qinwen kept her breakthrough year on track, quieting the home crowd on Centre Court with a 7-5 5-7 6-2 win over Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

The Chinese 19-year-old, who reached the fourth round at Roland-Garros earlier this year, next faces Karolina Pliskova, who fired down 10 aces on the way to a 6-1 6-7(9) 6-3 win over Greek powerhouse Maria Sakkari.

American seventh seed Pegula rallied to beat Italy's Giorgi 3-6 6-0 7-5 and will next face Yulia Putintseva after the Kazakh beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3 7-5.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, additional reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris, Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff to reach Toronto semifinals

TORONTO -- Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Simona Halep
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on Aug. 29. Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Djokovic has said he won’t get vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year, along with a tournament in Montreal this week. Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the U.S. currently; the Cincinnati tournament’s news release announcing Djokovic’s withdrawal cited “travel restrictions.”
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#Us Open#Brazilian#Pole#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Canada
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Viewer's guide for this year's World Cup in Qatar

A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped. Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 28 days. The first World Cup in the Middle East. The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.
FIFA
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy