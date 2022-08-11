'Got fooled': Man scams chocolate shop after pretending to check for carbon monoxide leak

Surveillance video shows a man wanted for allegedly scamming workers at a Chicago Kilwins store out of money from the cash register.

The owner of the Kilwin's along Michigan Avenue said she almost didn't believe her employees when they told her what happened.

That is, until she saw the surveillance video.

"I was just totally disgusted and I felt really bad for my staff that they just got fooled," said the store's owner, Jackie Jackson.

It's a story that is almost too unbelievable, if not for being caught on camera.

Around 4:25 pm Wednesday afternoon, a man claiming to be checking for carbon monoxide came into chocolate store.

"He said there was a leak," Jackson said. "He needed to search the whole store to find a leak, told them they were inhaling these fumes, they were scared. They thought they were going to die. He said we may have to shut down the store."

The man was given access to search the entire store after telling the employees they were in danger.

"They said he had a machine. He went to the basement, he went into my office. He was just all over the store," Jackson said.

After completing his search, he then allegedly told employees he needed to be paid for his services, even saying he was on the phone with the owner and they needed to give him what was in the cash register.

The employees fell for his story and the man made away with $170.

"They said, 'He was on the phone talking to you the whole while.' I said, 'No.' And they felt pretty bad. I felt bad for them," Jackson said. "But when I saw the video, I was disgusted. This was an older gentleman, looks like somebody's grandfather."

Jackson has since filed a police report and hopes this doesn't happen to any other business.

"Just be mindful," she urged. "There are people out here who are scammers. Whether you're an ice cream shop or Gucci or Neiman Marcus, they're still going to prey on people."

Jackson said she's now going to better train her staff on situations like these and hopes the man who stole from them is quickly recognized and caught.