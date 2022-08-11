Bakersfield Police officer arrested for assault, vandalism

A Bakersfield Police officer was arrested on charges stemming from an incident in which the off-duty officer assaulted a man and damaged his vehicle. On Wednesday 43-year-old BPD officer Damian Romero was charged with felony vandalism and assault with serious bodily injury.

According to the BPD, on July 21st Romero was walking his dog when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver. Romero located the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex at which time he confronted the driver. At that time it is alleged that Romero assaulted the man and damaged his vehicle.

In a statement, the BPD said it "holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct. While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated."

Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.