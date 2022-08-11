ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Police officer arrested for assault, vandalism

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A Bakersfield Police officer was arrested on charges stemming from an incident in which the off-duty officer assaulted a man and damaged his vehicle. On Wednesday 43-year-old BPD officer Damian Romero was charged with felony vandalism and assault with serious bodily injury.

According to the BPD, on July 21st Romero was walking his dog when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver. Romero located the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex at which time he confronted the driver. At that time it is alleged that Romero assaulted the man and damaged his vehicle.

In a statement, the BPD said it "holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct. While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated."

Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.

Comments / 4

Gigi1999
4d ago

seriously? Dogs are family. You hurt my dog I'm going to give you a serious beat down. The cop should be let off the hook.

Reply(1)
4
junior7777
4d ago

yea,I don't believe the dude should've went to jail. I mean yea he could've handled it a different way. but hey the driver got what he deserved.

Reply
2
