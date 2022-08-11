ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Leaders in Philadelphia for National Convening of Black Mayors

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nVQs_0hDzsjPz00

Leaders from across the country are in Philadelphia this week for the National Convening of Black Mayors in Old City.

The three day event, organized by the African American Chamber of Commerce, is focused on strategies and partnerships to help Black businesses thrive.

Our own Sharrie Williams moderated a discussion on Thursday with current and former mayors.

6abc is a media partner of the event as part of our station's Good Business Campaign which celebrates Black and Brown businesses in the region.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Racism#Black And Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy