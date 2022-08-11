Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
abccolumbia.com
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC offers updated school guidelines for Covid-19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students and teachers return to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering new guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible from Covid-19 while minimizing disruptions caused by its spread. Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health director for DHEC, says that...
abccolumbia.com
Move-in day continues for students at UofSC today!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Move-in day for students at the University of South Carolina continues today!. It runs from Sunday to Monday. University officials say students are encouraged to arrive at their building at their scheduled time. They are also required to get certain vaccinations, which doesn’t included the...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
abccolumbia.com
Traffic safety tips as school begins this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More students in the Midlands will be headed back to class this week which means drivers will be back sharing the roads with school busses. South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force looking for driver breaking the law. Trooper David Jones says not only will Highway Patrol be following buses but troopers will be riding on some as well. He reminds drivers passing a stopped school bus can cost them $1,000 and six points off their license.
The Post and Courier
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?
Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
Helping youth grow with Haven Newberry
NEWBERRY — Haven Newberry, an organization founded this summer, provides middle and high school Newberry County students a space to grow professionally, understand positive leadership, learn crucial life skills and develop long-lasting relationships with peers and community leaders. This organization was a dream come true for Newberry High School...
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
WJCL
Robotic cat gives comfort to elderly South Carolina woman who lost pet to cancer
AIKEN, S.C. — A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It's part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. "She makes me feel good," said Linda Williams, a resident at Aiken’s Tri-Development Center. Lisa blinks,...
Person killed in alligator attack in South Carolina
The large gator was spotted "guarding" the victim, according to officials.
abccolumbia.com
Caution before posting those back to school pics!
Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Law Enforcement agencies in the Midlands are urging caution before you post your child’s back to school pictures on social media. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to make sure your child’s pictures aren’t the target of internet stalkers and predators.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
live5news.com
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school. The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. The non-profit will be giving out...
abccolumbia.com
USC MOVE-IN DAY: Incoming freshman class makes their new home in the dorms
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — You may have noticed more people in Columbia this week. That’s because a new incoming freshman class has been moving onto the campus of the University of South Carolina the last two days. “It’s just a culmination of things but it all starts today....
WJCL
Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor
PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
abccolumbia.com
One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
