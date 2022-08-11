ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
DHEC offers updated school guidelines for Covid-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students and teachers return to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering new guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible from Covid-19 while minimizing disruptions caused by its spread. Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health director for DHEC, says that...
Move-in day continues for students at UofSC today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Move-in day for students at the University of South Carolina continues today!. It runs from Sunday to Monday. University officials say students are encouraged to arrive at their building at their scheduled time. They are also required to get certain vaccinations, which doesn’t included the...
Traffic safety tips as school begins this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More students in the Midlands will be headed back to class this week which means drivers will be back sharing the roads with school busses. South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force looking for driver breaking the law. Trooper David Jones says not only will Highway Patrol be following buses but troopers will be riding on some as well. He reminds drivers passing a stopped school bus can cost them $1,000 and six points off their license.
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process

In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
Helping youth grow with Haven Newberry

NEWBERRY — Haven Newberry, an organization founded this summer, provides middle and high school Newberry County students a space to grow professionally, understand positive leadership, learn crucial life skills and develop long-lasting relationships with peers and community leaders. This organization was a dream come true for Newberry High School...
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
Caution before posting those back to school pics!

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Law Enforcement agencies in the Midlands are urging caution before you post your child’s back to school pictures on social media. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to make sure your child’s pictures aren’t the target of internet stalkers and predators.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school. The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. The non-profit will be giving out...
One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
