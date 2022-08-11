ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Crash that killed firefighter caused by driver running red light

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqXSe_0hDzqha700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about a crash in South Memphis that tragically took the life of a Memphis firefighter.

David Pleasant was killed, and three other firefighters and a civilian were hurt when a ladder truck was involved in a crash on E.H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas.

Firefighter killed in crash had 1 year left before retirement

Investigators have spent the day combing through evidence and collecting video in the area.

WREG reviewed footage of the accident, and it appears to show the ladder truck was traveling down South Danny Thomas Boulevard when the driver of a pickup truck runs a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed down Crump Boulevard.

As a result, the pickup truck hit the fire engine. Upon impact, the fire truck flipped on its side and a fireman was ejected.

It’s a sight witnesses say will remain with them forever.

“When they pulled him from under the truck, they never stopped working on him until the ambulance got here, and when the ambulance got here, they were still working,” a witness said.

‘I saw the firetruck in the air’: Witness describes crash

Despite efforts, Pleasant died at the hospital, and his three colleagues were treated and released.

As far as the driver of the pickup truck, they were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said yet if they will face charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

MississippiHillbilly
4d ago

Condolences to the fire fighters family, so sad that a "brother" fire fighter dies in a manner caused by a inconsiderate driver. The driver of the pickup needs to be sentenced to life in prison and have pictures of the firefighter, his family in and pictures of the crash in his prison cell. I hope the p.o.s. pickup driver has nightmares for the rest of his life.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Police seek driver after child injured in Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m. Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The child sustained critical injuries. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old hit by car in Collierville, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in Collierville Monday afternoon. Collierville Police say a vehicle struck the child near the intersection of White Road and North Main around 4:14 p.m. The child was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition but is now in stable condition. Police say the crash […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
cenlanow.com

Memphis man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of...
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8-year-old pedestrian among two killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night following a crash on Berrybrook and East Raines Road. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. One woman was detained on the scene. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital. Police later confirmed the victims ages as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Baby hurt in Frayser hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Frayser that left a baby seriously hurt. Police say officers responded to a crash on Rangeline Road at Bethlehem Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Friday night. The crash happened near the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to police, a man driving a gray Nissan struck a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police chief in minor car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy