Read full article on original website
Related
riverregionsports.com
'22 GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Mustangs expect big things from Bryant, offense
Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford thought he had the Mustangs’ football program headed in the right direction after a 9-3 season in 2019. You could throw out the COVID season of 2020, but the Mustangs’ 2021 season did not resume the path most fans would have wanted. “I...
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Stanhope Elmore & Billingsley
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Stanhope Elmore and Billingsley. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday nights...
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show
Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
Alabama defeats China national team to cap foreign tour
Alabama men’s basketball capped its foreign tour Friday by defeating China’s national team, 89-77, in Paris. After outscoring its first two international opponents by a combined 103 points this week, the Tide played a more competitive exhibition game against China, which is FIBA’s No. 29-ranked national team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
wvasfm.org
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
Technology in the classroom has its place, but educators say cell phones have become a distraction. Now one area high school is come up with a solution. But not everyone is happy with the move. On Monday, each student at Stanhope Elmore High School will get a Yondr pouch to...
WSFA
MPS aims to release new superintendent’s plans for first 100 days this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is setting its sights on the future. New superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said his team aims to release a plan for his first 100 days this week. “That 100-day plan is really to assess where we are, to listen to the community, get...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Rodeo hosts international attendees
Cowboy hats and boots became an apparel must-have in Luverne over the weekend. The bleachers at Tom Harbin Ag Center were filled with locals, young and old, and even a few from the other side of the world. The rain cooled things off prior to the event, but high-tailed it out of there before the cowboys and cowgirls rode into the arena under the setting sun.
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
wtvy.com
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The missing and endangered person alert for Rodney Rudd has been cancelled. News4 is working to learn more on where the Gordon resident was located. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston...
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
The newest weevil joins Weevil Way in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new weevil joined Weevil Way today in Enterprise. The newest member, the 28th weevil, is Mr. Geri Patrick. It stands outside of the Madison Heights and Kelly Park Senior Living Center–with a little help from a cane. The weevil’s purple coat is representative of...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
WSFA
Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning. Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Comments / 0