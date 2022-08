Gypsy blood is known to carry a plethora of attributes — adventurousness, tenacity, and determination being only some of them. Darcy Cole, a self-described gypsy, found her way to the Centennial State in 2007 and she settled in the Cañon City area in 2018, where she got married and found plenty of interests to keep her busy.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO