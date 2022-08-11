ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

riverheadlocal

Electric scooter rideshare company appears to have lost interest in Riverhead after town adopted safety regulations, councilman says

Bird Rides, a rideshare company interested in bringing its electric scooter program to Riverhead last year, appears to have abandoned its plans after expressing to local officials that the town’s regulations on electric scooters were too restrictive, according to Councilman Ken Rothwell. Rothwell said Bird has not contacted the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded July 16- July 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. A. Holup to Eliso Chikvashvili and Georgiy Chikvashvili, 54 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $650,000; on Mar. 22, 2022 (rec. Jul. 20, 2022) K. Toole to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Calverton, NY
Riverhead, NY
Calverton, NY
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼

Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: Aug. 7

Lisa Dabrowski, the daughter of Conrad and Mary recently received the New York State Senate 2022 Commendation Award which was presented by Senator Anthony Palumbo on Tuesday, July 26. Lisa found a purple heart at a local yard sale and knowing the importance of this medal she researched trying to find the owner and was successful to find the family the purple heart belonged to. The daughter, Lynn Bryson traveled 3000 miles to receive the purple heart belonging to her father R.S. Hollaman given to him 77 years ago. A purple heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of an enemy action while serving in the U. S. military. It is truly a solemn distinction that a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty. Thanks to Lisa Dabrowski it found its way home to be treasured by his family for his sacrifice he made defending his country.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Louise Waskewicz, 98

Louise Waskewicz of Riverhead, formerly of Wading River, died on Aug. 12, 2022 at her home. She was 98 years old. She was born on Aug. 25, 1923 in Peconic to Stanley and Barbara (Yatiello) Krupski. She graduated from Southold High School. She worked as a house manager at Little...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Erik Howard
riverheadlocal

Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)

It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap

The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing

There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

School board wrap: tenured teacher fired after disciplinary charges; new appointments made; policy on teaching controversial issues tabled

The Riverhead Board of Education fired a tenured teacher during its meeting Tuesday, after a hearing was conducted by a New York State Education Department designated hearing officer on disciplinary charges brought against the individual. After one resident approached the podium prior to the board’s vote to speak against the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
#Solar Energy#Solar Projects#Renewable Energy#The Riverhead Town Board#The Town Board#Akrf
riverheadlocal

Robert J. Wheeler III, 44

Robert J. Wheeler III of Aquebogue died on July 10, 2022. He was 44 years old. He was born on Jan. 8, 1978 in Southampton to Linda J. (Darnell) and Robert J. Wheeler Jr. He graduated from Southold High School in 1996. He then served in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean Sea from 1997 to 1999.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Residents urge board to act on firearms code

Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Teacher kit fundraiser hosted by Blaze Church

Support teachers at Phillips Avenue Elementary School by donating items for “Start Fresh Teacher Kits” organized by Blaze Church. The church aims to make kits for all 59 teachers at the school that includes a $50 Walmart gift card, highlighters, Post It Notes, pens, pencils and more. Community...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead

Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

