Lisa Dabrowski, the daughter of Conrad and Mary recently received the New York State Senate 2022 Commendation Award which was presented by Senator Anthony Palumbo on Tuesday, July 26. Lisa found a purple heart at a local yard sale and knowing the importance of this medal she researched trying to find the owner and was successful to find the family the purple heart belonged to. The daughter, Lynn Bryson traveled 3000 miles to receive the purple heart belonging to her father R.S. Hollaman given to him 77 years ago. A purple heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of an enemy action while serving in the U. S. military. It is truly a solemn distinction that a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty. Thanks to Lisa Dabrowski it found its way home to be treasured by his family for his sacrifice he made defending his country.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO