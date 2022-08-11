Read full article on original website
Electric scooter rideshare company appears to have lost interest in Riverhead after town adopted safety regulations, councilman says
Bird Rides, a rideshare company interested in bringing its electric scooter program to Riverhead last year, appears to have abandoned its plans after expressing to local officials that the town’s regulations on electric scooters were too restrictive, according to Councilman Ken Rothwell. Rothwell said Bird has not contacted the...
Plan for NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead shifts back to Calverton park
The hockey organization looking to site a NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead will look to develop the rink in Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton — the site originally eyed by the group — instead of Stotzky Park, a location that drew opposition from town officials and residents.
Major industrial development in Calverton fails to clear final hurdle of review process — for now
The review and approval of a proposal to build a 412,000-square-foot industrial building on a 30-acre site on Middle Country Road in Calverton stalled at the Riverhead Planning Board last week after the board’s former chairperson lodged a forceful complaint about the process being followed. The Planning Board tabled...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded July 16- July 31, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. A. Holup to Eliso Chikvashvili and Georgiy Chikvashvili, 54 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $650,000; on Mar. 22, 2022 (rec. Jul. 20, 2022) K. Toole to...
With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼
Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
Riverhead may sue LIPA to collect payments in lieu of taxes LIPA says it’s ready and willing to pay
Riverhead Town is considering bringing a lawsuit to compel the Long Island Power Authority to remit payments in lieu of taxes totaling more than $5 million on LIPA’s transmission and distribution properties in Riverhead. LIPA says it is ready and willing to make the payments in lieu of taxes,...
Around Town: Aug. 7
Lisa Dabrowski, the daughter of Conrad and Mary recently received the New York State Senate 2022 Commendation Award which was presented by Senator Anthony Palumbo on Tuesday, July 26. Lisa found a purple heart at a local yard sale and knowing the importance of this medal she researched trying to find the owner and was successful to find the family the purple heart belonged to. The daughter, Lynn Bryson traveled 3000 miles to receive the purple heart belonging to her father R.S. Hollaman given to him 77 years ago. A purple heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of an enemy action while serving in the U. S. military. It is truly a solemn distinction that a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty. Thanks to Lisa Dabrowski it found its way home to be treasured by his family for his sacrifice he made defending his country.
Louise Waskewicz, 98
Louise Waskewicz of Riverhead, formerly of Wading River, died on Aug. 12, 2022 at her home. She was 98 years old. She was born on Aug. 25, 1923 in Peconic to Stanley and Barbara (Yatiello) Krupski. She graduated from Southold High School. She worked as a house manager at Little...
Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)
It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
School board wrap: tenured teacher fired after disciplinary charges; new appointments made; policy on teaching controversial issues tabled
The Riverhead Board of Education fired a tenured teacher during its meeting Tuesday, after a hearing was conducted by a New York State Education Department designated hearing officer on disciplinary charges brought against the individual. After one resident approached the podium prior to the board’s vote to speak against the...
Robert J. Wheeler III, 44
Robert J. Wheeler III of Aquebogue died on July 10, 2022. He was 44 years old. He was born on Jan. 8, 1978 in Southampton to Linda J. (Darnell) and Robert J. Wheeler Jr. He graduated from Southold High School in 1996. He then served in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean Sea from 1997 to 1999.
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
An oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton sent a woman to the hospital this morning. Riverhead Town Police said they were called to the incubator building at 8:57 a.m. today on the report of an oven explosion and a fire at the location. Responding officers found an...
Residents urge board to act on firearms code
Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
Teacher kit fundraiser hosted by Blaze Church
Support teachers at Phillips Avenue Elementary School by donating items for “Start Fresh Teacher Kits” organized by Blaze Church. The church aims to make kits for all 59 teachers at the school that includes a $50 Walmart gift card, highlighters, Post It Notes, pens, pencils and more. Community...
Zeldin calls for peer-to-peer counseling program to aid troubled veterans nationwide
Rep. Lee Zeldin joined local and state elected officials and veterans advocates in front of the statue of Private First Class Joseph P. Dwyer in Rocky Point today to call for passage of a bipartisan bill to nationalize the New York State veteran peer-to-peer program carrying the late veteran’s name.
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after residents surprise intruder inside their home
Residents of a home on Tyler Drive in Riverhead returned home yesteday afternoon to find a burglar inside their residence, Riverhead Town Police said. They called 911 and responding police officers located and detained the intruder. Police said Frank P. Colaiacomo Jr., 33, of Riverhead was in possession of money...
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
Town Board will vote on $20 million purchase of PBMC’s downtown campus for new town offices
The Riverhead Town Board will vote next week to authorize the purchase of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s downtown campus on West Second Street. It will authorize bonds of $20 million to finance the purchase and another $1.5 million to make improvements to the hospital’s three-story administrative office building for use as a new Town Hall.
