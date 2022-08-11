WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.

