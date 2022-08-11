ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Tips to keep your kids safe while biking or walking to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With most kids back in school in Lincoln, we all need to be a little more careful when out on the roads. Three-quarters of Nebraska drivers say their main route takes them past a school zone or bus stop, according to a AAA survey. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More than 40,000 LPS students head back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than 40,000 students are starting to head back to the classroom in the Capital City. A select portion of them are in a brand-new school. The freshman class of Lincoln Northwest were the first students in the building on Monday, as the sophomores and juniors don’t have their first day until Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Good Life Fitness thanks donors with pie throwing and water tanks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Staff at Good Life Fitness wanted to make sure kids had a successful school year with $1000 in donations. The gym thanked those who donated by having a bit of fun in the sun on Saturday afternoon. Members of the staff took turns getting soaked...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tapping into the garden to find healthy options

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly

Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
WAVERLY, NE
kelo.com

Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday

WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
WINTERSET, IA
NebraskaTV

Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE

