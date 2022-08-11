Read full article on original website
Tips to keep your kids safe while biking or walking to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With most kids back in school in Lincoln, we all need to be a little more careful when out on the roads. Three-quarters of Nebraska drivers say their main route takes them past a school zone or bus stop, according to a AAA survey. The...
More than 40,000 LPS students head back to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than 40,000 students are starting to head back to the classroom in the Capital City. A select portion of them are in a brand-new school. The freshman class of Lincoln Northwest were the first students in the building on Monday, as the sophomores and juniors don’t have their first day until Tuesday.
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Expert urges parents to support educators during ‘catastrophic teacher shortage’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A “catastrophic teacher shortage” reported by The Washington Post, has experts calling for help on the behalf of teachers. Leelia Strogov, college advisor and founder of Atomic Mind, says it’s important to realize what’s actually happening across the country. “I think one of...
Lincoln Police urge drivers to slow down in school zones — or face $600 fine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are working to keep kids safe this school year with a new enforcement project. The Back To School Traffic Enforcement Project will place additional officers at schools across the city to help with traffic and pedestrian safety. Thanks to a grant from the...
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Bullets hit home in Central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in Central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. LPD says there isn’t much information other than they found bullet holes in a...
State troopers recover stolen semi trailer full of Amazon products near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A semi trailer full of Amazon products was recovered by troopers on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday, the patrol was notified by a trucking company that a stolen trailer was believed to be driving through Nebraska. The patrol was...
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
Good Life Fitness thanks donors with pie throwing and water tanks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Staff at Good Life Fitness wanted to make sure kids had a successful school year with $1000 in donations. The gym thanked those who donated by having a bit of fun in the sun on Saturday afternoon. Members of the staff took turns getting soaked...
Tapping into the garden to find healthy options
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly
Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday
WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
