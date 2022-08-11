ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night. Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight. “Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather...
abcnews4.com

Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers From Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
live5news.com

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Back Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will be our weather maker over the next few days as it moves south and stalls across the area. This front will will help leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting Tuesday and Wednesday with noticeably higher humidity arriving by morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday. On and off showers will continue into our upcoming weekend as well.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Back to school but not the storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet! We started out this morning with temperatures in the 60s for the third consecutive morning. Temps will climb quickly today under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach 90 degrees inland, mid 80s at the beaches. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances over the upcoming days. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Thunderstorm
live5news.com

Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Monday marks 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day anyone saw her, Tina Snipes got a ride from a convenience store to her home, deputies say. What happened to Snipes after that remains a mystery that has continued for four years. The 43-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance footage...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
FOX8 News

12-year-old among several injured in SC shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.  Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.  Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
live5news.com

Woman sentenced for burglary during Hurricane Florence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County jury convicted a woman of breaking into a North Charleston home that had been evacuated because of Hurricane Florence. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was convicted of first-degree burglary on Aug. 2. She faced a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
wtoc.com

1 dead, 3 injured following fatal crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead and three are injured after a fatal crash in Jasper County. The crash happened at 5 a.m. on I-95 southbound around the 1 mile marker Monday. A 2010 Nissan suv and an unknown car was involved in the crash. The driver...
JASPER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy