CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet! We started out this morning with temperatures in the 60s for the third consecutive morning. Temps will climb quickly today under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach 90 degrees inland, mid 80s at the beaches. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances over the upcoming days. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO