KDRV
California-based company expanding recall
FRESNO, Cal. -- A California-based nutritional and beverage products recall is expanding because of contamination potential. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Fresno-based product company Lyons Magnus is expanding its July 28, 2022 recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates advising consumers not to consume products beyond their Best By Date. It products include items such as Glucerna, Harvest, Organic Valley and Rejuvenate.
Wildfires update: McKinney, Yeti at 90% containment, Windigo at 40%
KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Cal. & UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- Northern California and Southern Oregon's largest wildfires seem to be stabilizing as fire crews advance containment lines around them. The Klamath National Forest Office (KNF) says the McKinney Fire is holding at 60,392 burned acres and 90% containment in northwest...
Sunday August 14th Evening Weather
Temperatures heating up into the triple digits for parts of Southern Oregon and Northern California this week along with more thunderstorm potential later in the week. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Klamath and Lake counties from 2pm-11pm Wednesday.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: six grass fires along I-5 extinguished, no formal evacuation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A series of grass fires are done burning along Interstate 5 at 11:30am Sunday. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest District says the largest fire was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre and firefighters are mopping up each incident. ODF says, "We have launched aircraft...
