FRESNO, Cal. -- A California-based nutritional and beverage products recall is expanding because of contamination potential. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Fresno-based product company Lyons Magnus is expanding its July 28, 2022 recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates advising consumers not to consume products beyond their Best By Date. It products include items such as Glucerna, Harvest, Organic Valley and Rejuvenate.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO