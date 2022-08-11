ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Milwaukee's fire chief demanded action after his crews responded to a fourth fire at the former Northridge Mall within three weeks.

Chief Aaron Lipski stressed that the building is in disrepair and each call puts his crews at risk. Milwaukee Fire suspects someone is intentionally starting the fires.

"To the people who think this is some sort of entertainment, you're gonna kill my firefighters and I'm not having it. Action must be taken to bring this building down," Chief Lipski said.

"I completely echo the comments of the fire chief in that these actions are dangerous. They're reckless," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The former mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group.

"They have blocked every single attempt for us to move forward to create some renewals, some new life, some new energy on the Northwest side at Northridge in that corridor. I wish they would stop quite frankly," Mayor Johnson said.

"It is beyond frustrating as a resident of the district. I get phone calls about what's going on with Northridge probably on a monthly basis," said State Rep. LaKeshia Myers.

State Rep. Myers has no confidence in the property owner. She is now looking into the possibility of an emergency raze order through the city, as well as ways that the state may get involved.

"My message to the owner of their property is it's been too long. Nothing has happened. I'm sorry, but you need to go let it go. It's time for it to go. The people in the community are ready to move forward," State Rep. Myers said.

The next court date on this issue is set for Monday.

We did not get a response from the attorneys representing the property owner.

Comments / 11

SinisterStone
4d ago

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Make this the children’s prison so their family doesn’t have to go far to visit.

Reply(5)
9
darla helland
4d ago

why did anyone think it was a good idea to do business with the Chinese?

Reply(1)
6
