Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation today.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff's Capt. David Holm.

He said that county fire department paramedics were summoned and arrived a short time later, continuing life-saving measures.

"Despite these efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 12:15 a.m. Thursday," Holm said. "There are no signs of foul play."

An autopsy on the inmate was pending.

