ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332DwU_0hDzobdz00

An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation today.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff's Capt. David Holm.

He said that county fire department paramedics were summoned and arrived a short time later, continuing life-saving measures.

"Despite these efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 12:15 a.m. Thursday," Holm said. "There are no signs of foul play."

An autopsy on the inmate was pending.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 13

Bob Fortini
4d ago

Unfortunately many ingest drugs and say nothing about it. They then sometimes die or get lucky and sent to the hospital. I've seen it far to many times as a custody officer

Reply
7
Tracey Archer pruitt
3d ago

does anyone even know who this guy was I mean regardless what he's in there for he's still someone's son brother father uncle some were

Reply
2
Related
police1.com

Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Deputies Arrest Suspect for Numerous Alleged Weapons Charges During a Traffic Stop

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “During proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for various California vehicle code violations. The driver, Richard Castelan, was contacted and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle.
LOMA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#News Channel#Detention Center#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
crimevoice.com

Man charged with murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death

DESERT HOT SPRINGS – Murder charges were filed 08/11/2022 for a fatal drug-overdose case that began on August 12, 2021. One year ago, Officers were immediately dispatched to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue in the City of Desert Hot Springs when a female adult was found unresponsive. Sergeant Ryan Marcuse announced, “Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a 32-year-old female was having a medical emergency from a possible fentanyl poisoning.”
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured

Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
PERRIS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
davisvanguard.org

DUI Felony Reduced to Misdemeanor by Judge because Injuries ‘Limited’

RIVERSIDE, CA – The preliminary hearing for a man—because the charge is now a misdemeanor the Vanguard redacted his name—in Riverside County Superior Court this week resulted in his charges reduced from felony level DUI (driving under the influence) that resulted in a collision to a misdemeanor because there were no serious injuries.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino

Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar

At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
MURRIETA, CA
knewsradio.com

Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell

Another inmate has died in jail. On Wednesday August 10th 2022, at 11:28 P.M. deputies at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Western Riverside County, found an unresponsive male inmate inside his jail cell. Efforts to revive him failed. There are no signs of foul play. The Coroner’s Office has...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy