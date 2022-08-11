ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Dauphin wants to make playoff push, 2022 FNF Preview

By Nick Petraccione
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The moment the regular season ended last year, the Central Dauphin football team saw themselves on the outside looking in.

The Rams had a 5-3 record with two games cancelled due to the pandemic, and sat in 9th place in the District lll 6A standings, one spot removed from a playoff birth.

But right when the season ended, the Rams got to work to become a top-eight playoff team.

“We’ve had this foal since our last game last year because I got into the weight room a week after our first loss and my first goal was to just get stronger and get bigger and get faster. Just so I could be there and take us there,” said Sam Sauers, a senior linebacker for Central Dauphin.

Not only is the work ethic changing, but so is the team culture.

“We’re more of a family. We love each other more, we stick together. There wasn’t too much of that last year,” said Rams senior wide receiver David Chase. “We want to do better than last year, I can say that. It’s a must that we do better than last year.”

Central Dauphin will open their season Aug. 26 as they square off against Central York.

Glen McNamee – Central Dauphin Head Coach

Sam Sauers – Central Dauphin Linebacker

David Chase – Central Dauphin Wide Receiver

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

