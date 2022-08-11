ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “

By Chris Demirdjian
 4 days ago

Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it.

We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps.

Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s camp. According to reports, the former Tiger has been highly regarded in camp by Huskers head coach, Scott Frost.

Jeremiah Sirles, who hosts a Nebraska football video podcast recently said, “My personal favorite? Young buck, Ajay Allen. That guy is going to be special player. He’s so natural. His ability. Young guy, who has a very quick burst through the hole.”

Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE
bossierpress.com

College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium

NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald resigns

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, ULM’s Athletic Director announced his resignation will be effective on September 1, 2022. McDonald has served as the Athletic Director for the past three years after serving as the university’s Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Athletic Director in 2019. Prior to coming to the university, McDonald […]
MONROE, LA
