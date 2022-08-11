ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey.

The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the best programs from around the country, but from around the world.

On Thursday morning, Upper Allen honored for their achievement with an invitation for a private tour of the State Capitol.

“Representative Delozier and Senator Regan invited us to the Capitol for the boys to learn a little bit about how our state government operates and for them to be honored on the floor of the House and the Senate,” said Michael Bonini, the manager of Lower Allen 8U. “Just to Congratulate the boys on this amazing accomplishment.”

Upper Allen was also honored on the field before the Harrisburg Senators’ game on Thursday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
