Allegheny County, PA

Missing 14-year-old girl found safely, police say.

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
WPXI State Police (Pennsylvania State Police)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 8/11/22 8:30 p.m.

Police say they have safely located Jenna Perlick.

State police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Allegheny County.

Troopers say 14-year-old Jenna Perlick from Elizabeth Township was last seen at around 1:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenock Buena Vista Road.

They believe she may be at risk of harm.

Perlick was last seen with a black male in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with a Maryland license plate reading 6DJ2172. She is 5′8″ and 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a red book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments

Nikki Vavra
4d ago

they're looking at international village and has outside agency coming in. she was just on scanner the other day with mother saying she didn't want her and she was staying with grandmother. prayers she's found and gets help she needs if her family isn't going to do it. 🙏🙏

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Greenock Buena Vista Road#Cox Media Group
