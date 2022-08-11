Read full article on original website
Ray Wright
3d ago
wow 10 million for a Waterpark and louisville has a huge homeless problem food prices up gas prices up cigarettes price up and we pay half fir that park everything goes up and the and we the people stay down
Wave 3
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
WLKY.com
Concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, Lake Forest neighbors concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction is underway for a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, and people living in the area have a number of concerns. SI Ready Mix is building the plant in a lot on Aiken Road, across from the Lake Forest neighborhood. Lake Forest neighbors said they...
'All of us have to play a part:' New study looks at health disparities in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study breaks down health disparities in Jefferson County; it examines historical factors and focuses on solutions. The AARP study focused on Louisvillians 50-year-old and older. The African American Initiative, or AAI, and WLOU radio discussed it live on Monday with AARP, along with community leaders including a pastor and doctors.
WLKY.com
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
wsipfm.com
Kentucky State Fair Kicks Off August 18th
The Kentucky State Fair is just days away as organizers prepare for hundreds of thousands of visitors. An estimated 600-thousand people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Thursday, August 18th. The fair runs through August 28th and features Ag and...
LMPD, city officials unveil sign to be placed on I-64 honoring fallen officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A part of Interstate 64 has been renamed in honor of a Metro Police officer who lost his life helping someone on that stretch of roadway. Officer Zachary Cottongim died while helping a wrecked vehicle on the side of I-64. After seven years on the force,...
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
FEMA disaster recovery center employees in Kentucky can now approve claims
KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says after two weeks of emergency-phase response to the devastating flooding that swept through parts of eastern Kentucky, the state is now in a stabilization phase and there are more ways for Kentuckians to get FEMA help. Sadly, the governor also confirmed another death related to the flooding, […]
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
wcluradio.com
Kentucky State Parks kicks off photo contest
Kentucky State Parks has kicked off its annual photo contest. The three-month contest is accepting photo submissions through Oct. 31. Participants that enter the photo contest will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities. Qualifying submissions will be judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether or not the photograph showcases the best of Kentucky State Parks camping and outdoor activities.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky
Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
JCPS parents express concern over continuing bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students across Jefferson County are on their first full week of classes, but getting to school has been a headache for many parents. Some report hours-long waits, lack of communication and even moments of not being able to locate their child. For April Sallete, her kindergartener’s...
Frankfort Avenue opens 11 days ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company opened Frankfort Avenue 11 days ahead of schedule Thursday. They were supposed to reopen the street on Aug. 22. According to a press release, they reopened the road to two-way traffic just after 5 p.m. and currently one lane is open in each direction.
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
