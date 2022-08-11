ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

LWML ND District Grants $500 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAMM5_0hDzlwpN00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will receive $500 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), North Dakota District during the 2022-2024 biennium to support its Spiritual Life programming.

Funds will be used to update lighting fixtures in the Kruse Memorial Chapel on its Minot campus, part of an overall renovation of the chapel, according to a news release.

The Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children who enter their care.

Ranch employees encourage residents to participate in Chapel, Christian education, and Spiritual Life groups, as well as to meet individually with an on-campus Chaplain or Spiritual Life Specialist.

They are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering in the community during special events, and more.

The Christian values children learn at the Ranch aid in their healing, provide a foundation of hope, and help them to be successful in their treatment.

Those lessons often stay with them throughout their entire lives, helping to positively shape and influence their future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
City
Hope, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Government
Minot, ND
Society
KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Missionary#Charity#Dakota Boys#Girls Ranch#The Lutheran Women#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Soccer: Minot, Legacy and Century open season with wins

Class A soccer kicked off its season this weekend with teams from the west fairing well in their firsts contests of the year. Scores:Minot Magicians (4), Grand Forks Central (0)Minot Magicians (2), Grand Forks Red River (1)Legacy Sabers (3), Fargo North Spartans (0)Bismarck Demons (0), West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (2)West Fargo Packers (0), Century Patriots […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Ward county serious injury crash

The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy