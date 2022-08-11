ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMMFp_0hDzlkTt00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School systems are dealing with bus driver shortages and that’s having an impact on students and their families.

“My granddaughter she’s been going to school for two weeks now, and she’s been on the bus for two days out of the two weeks,” grandparent Roy Arnold said. Arnold’s grandchildren are in Washington County Schools.

Arnold said he works early and his wife is disabled, so it’s hard to transport the kids back and forth to school, especially on short notice.

“I got a text at work saying that her bus was not running that morning, and I got the text at 7:43 and her school starts at 7:45,” Arnold said. “Sometimes we don’t get a text, we get a call from her saying that her bus is not running.”

TDH report: Ballad still provided ‘public advantage’ in 2020-21

School officials said they currently have about 95 to 100 bus drivers, one for each route. Issues arise when people call out sick.

“I like to apologize when those hiccups happen in our bus service,” Washington County Department of Education Chief Operations Officer Dr. Jarrod Adams said. “We try really hard to make sure we’re consistent and reliable.”

Adams said they are actively searching for substitute drivers.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said they’re also hiring, and they’re down 11 drivers.

While they said they haven’t had too many issues so far, they have a backup plan in place.

“We’ve identified staff members at each of our schools who stay after school if a given route were to be canceled during the school year,” Dr. Barnett said. “They supervise and work with those students until the bus is able to make a route, come back through and do a second route.”

School systems said they’re continuing to work towards more competitive pay and incentives to bring more bus drivers on board.

“We’ll hire whatever bus drivers we can find,” Adams said. “The more the merrier.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
State
Washington State
Johnson City, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

KATS bus drivers to compete in 5th annual ‘Roadeo’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit System (KATS) drivers will gather on Saturday to test their skills and enjoy time together, according to city officials. Starting Saturday morning, drivers are set to meet at Hunter Wright Stadium to tackle tight turns and see who takes the smoothest route through a new driving course. According […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
MARION, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Driver#School Systems#Grandparent#Tdh
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WJHL

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 17-year-old

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing teenage boy. According to a post from the CCSO, Dakota Hamilton is a missing 17-year-old. The sheriff’s office reports Hamilton’s last known location was at an address in Carter County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy