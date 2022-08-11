ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 221 ‘Previewing Colts’ Preseason Opener’

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFxvn_0hDzlgwz00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game Saturday!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with an update on Shaq Leonard’s health.

They then break down Indy’s first official depth chart of the year (8:19), discuss takeaways from training camp (16:45) and detail what to watch for when the Colts take on the Bills (36:19).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game and the latest from training camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Couple killed in Weinbach tragedy to be laid to rest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Charlie and Martina Hite were two of the three victims that tragically passed away in the Weinbach home explosion on Wednesday. Less than a week after their deaths, the couple will be laid to rest in Evansville. On Saturday, officials with Full Gospel Mission announced the Hite’s funeral arrangements. Speaking on […]
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Episodes#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#Twitter Coltsbluezone#Itunes Click#Spotify Click#Stitcher Click#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint Energy issues update on N. Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident. In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dixon man told dispatch he strangled his girlfriend to death

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a man admitted to killing his girlfriend while talking to Webster County Dispatch. According to a news release, William Virgin called dispatch and told them he strangled her to death. Officers say they arrived on scene and confirmed the death of 32-year-old Heather Davidson. William B. Virgin, […]
DIXON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
WEHT/WTVW

New details revealed in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy