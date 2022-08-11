Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 221 ‘Previewing Colts’ Preseason Opener’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game Saturday!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with an update on Shaq Leonard’s health.

They then break down Indy’s first official depth chart of the year (8:19), discuss takeaways from training camp (16:45) and detail what to watch for when the Colts take on the Bills (36:19).

