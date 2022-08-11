Missing 74-year-old Conroe woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment found, according to DPS
A missing Conroe woman that was diagnosed with cognitive impairment has been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The video above is from a previous report. Authorities discontinued a Silver Alert for Peggy Yarborough, 74, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. According to law enforcement, she was last seen on foot just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 690 S. Loop 336 W #215. She was diagnosed with unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance or schizoaffective disorder. Police believed her disappearance posed a severe threat to her own health and safety.
