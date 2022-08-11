East Northport affordable housing complex gets final funding approved by Suffolk County

An affordable housing project over 40 years in the making is a step closer to getting built.

The 146-unit project in East Northport has been the focus of protests and lawsuits for years, but the final funding for road repair and sidewalks was just approved by Suffolk County.

"I think the pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together," says Eric Alexander, of Vision Long Island.

Alexander says Matinecock Court has been flawed in the beginning, but Long Island needs affordable housing. He says the positives outweigh the negatives put forth by some residents.

Kate Wong, who moved into her East Northport home around five years, says traffic at the intersection of Elwood and Pulaski Roads has gotten worse. She worries that the housing complex could add to the problem.

"This is already a bad intersection," Wong says.

The total price for the project is estimated at $92 million in state, federal and local funds.

Construction on the project could begin by the fall.