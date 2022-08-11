ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

By Peter White
 4 days ago
Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace , which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues.

The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn.

The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018 . There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in fact, the producers were in talks with other buyers, including Apple, when Neon announced the deal.

The suit alleges that Neon “fraudulently induced” the producers to accept a distribution deal by publicly announcing the pact.

“In a plan commandeered by Quinn, Neon acquired the coveted domestic distribution rights to the Picture through a series of fraudulent actions, starting with a false and premature press announcement that Neon had already acquired those rights when in fact it had not,” the suit alleges.

Neon disputes this and sources close to the company say that Elliott signed off on the press release, similarly something that he disputes.

The announcement came after a sold-out screening at the Film Forum in New York and ahead of a Spike Lee-hosted event in LA, which was designed to lure buyers such as Apple.

The producers allege that the company and CEO Tom Quinn “strong-armed” them into the deal and that the pact, which closed two months later, for a minimum guarantee of around $1.5M, must be “backdated”.

The suit also alleges that Neon refused to release the film in 1,000 theaters around the country and promote it to Black communities. Neon says that it screened the film in numerous Black communities.

“After chilling the market for other prospective bidders, Neon strong-armed Plaintiff into a deal that Quinn insisted be backdated to reflect the date of the fraudulent press announcement. Before a deal was inked, Quinn, a protégé of none other than Harvey Weinstein, even promised that Neon would especially promote the Picture in predominantly African American communities and theaters, a promise that was appealing to the Picture’s producers, among them Spike Lee. This was critical in inducing Plaintiff to ultimately enter into a domestic distribution deal with Neon, as there is a long history of Hollywood under-marketing Black films, and Plaintiff did not want to see this phenomenon bear out for the Picture,” it notes.

The suit also outlines allegations that Neon did little in the way of marketing the film, which was originally filmed by Sidney Pollack, “abandoned any effort to promote the Picture’s awards run” and failed to properly account for the film’s revenues and requests for an audit.

There are also issues over accounting; Elliott says that he has been attempting to audit the company but that it has been uncooperative, a fact that Neon denies.

The timing is not ideal as Neon, which was founded by Tom Quinn and Tim League, are exploring a sale of the business.

Given that the Amazing Grace live record came out in 1972, the producers are hoping to win back the U.S. rights to the film so that they can screen it on its 50 th anniversary year, as well as at least $5M in damages.

Endeavor Content sold the movie, which was repped by WME, worldwide.

Neon has called the suit “meritless” and “baseless”.

“We are extremely proud of the campaign and release we’ve forged for Amazing Grace .  Our goal was and remains to honor the iconic ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin by continuing to make this film as widely available as possible for all audiences to enjoy her raw, timeless talent.  At this time we will refrain from making any comment on this meritless and baseless claim, and look forward to defending our quality of work and reputation,” a Neon spokeswoman told Deadline.

The case has been filed by Pessah Law Group in the Supreme Court of the state of New York with Maurice Pessah, Summer Benson and Jason Sunshine acting on behalf of the plaintiffs with the demand for a jury trial.

Amazing Grace was produced by Elliott, Franklin, Spike Lee, Angie Seegers, Joe Boyd, Rob Johnson, Chiemi Karasawa, Sabrina V. Owens, Jerry Wexler, Tirrell D. Whittley and Joseph Woolf and exec produced by Stefan Nowicki, Joey Carey and Alexandra Johnes.

Comments / 3

Tonessa Jones
4d ago

HEAR WEEEE GOOO well then the producer might as well take legal action in alll of most black Baptist Christian Churches too they/ we, sing that song Every Sunday as well as different Religions to its just some churches sing a little bland and others be blowing put all lyrics the way of truth & bueaty people need to really stop foreal maybe they the producer needs to really listen to the Song & learn something instead of tryna make a Mockery out of what is precious to alllllll the world Sept thousands who lack UNDERSTANDING.

Reply(1)
6
Deadline

Sylvester Stallone Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone has signed with CAA. It’s a return match for the star and the agency, which will also rep his Balboa Productions. Stallone is currently filming Tulsa King, the Taylor Sheridan series creation for Paramount+. It’s a fish out of water drama in which Stallone plays Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, a veteran mob leader who is tasked by the family with reestablishing an outpost in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The showrunner is Terence Winter, whose work includes David Chase’s The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire and The Wolf of Wall Street. He will next be seen in Samaritan for Amazon Studios. Julius Avery directed the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
EW.com

Priscilla Presley says ex-husband Elvis wasn't racist: 'He loved being around Black musicians'

Priscilla Presley disputed the popular narrative that her late ex-husband Elvis was racist, citing his friendship and admiration for Black musicians. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler — depicting the late King of Rock and Roll's harmonious ties with Black musicians like B.B. King and as someone deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement — has re-shined a light on Elvis' complicated relationships with Black musicians (revered producer Quincy Jones once called him a "racist mother—") and allegations of cultural appropriation and exploitation.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

