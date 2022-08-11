ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick List Paso Robles Winery for $22M

By Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYefS_0hDzkigE00

From reality TV to winemaking, American Idol creators Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are ready to move on to their next venture.

After purchasing a 164-acre Paso Robles farm house in 2005, the producing duo tore down the old structure, thus creating what now stands as Villa San-Juliette (VSJ). Reminiscent of Italian wine country, VSJ is tucked away into the renowned Paso Robles region in Central California — a three-hour drive from San Francisco or Los Angeles, respectively.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Following his work on American Idol , Lythgoe went on to co-create the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance , which recently wrapped its 17th season. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lythgoe would not be returning as a judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Min_0hDzkigE00
Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe

With five-star lodging accommodations, private pool access, wine tasting room and panoramic views of the surrounding vineyard, Villa San-Juliette has become a premier wedding and events destination in the region.

In its time as a winery, Villa San-Juliette has produced award-winning wines, with a capability of producing 30,000 cases per year. Home to 12 wine varietals, the villa comes equipped with Bordeaux and Rhone-style grapes growing on the property.

It’s a rare listing, as vineyards of this size don’t hit the market too often. Currently priced at $22 million, the property is listed from Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills by agents Brianna Deutsch and Paul Margolis.

See more photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy1md_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033bx3_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette driveway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30D3p8_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5JPu_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1On6Ea_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Zeog_0hDzkigE00
Villa San-Juliette

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Tuscany on the Pacific? This $22 Million California Estate Has Two Villas and a 130-Acre Vineyard

At this Paso Robles estate, you can sip your favorite vintages and produce them too.   A sprawling, Tuscan-style California estate with 130 acres of grapevines has come onto the market for the first time since 2005. The sellers of the $22 million Villa San-Juliette, as it’s referred to, are none other than Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe, the former producers of American Idol. Together, the duo transformed this one-of-a-kind parcel of land into a picturesque vineyard that’s outfitted with two three-bedroom villas and an expansive tasting room.   Turns out, the idea of opening a winery was alluring to more than just Warwick and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Lythgoe
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Winery#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#California Wine#American#Idol#Italian#Vsj#Home Built#Bordeaux#Rhone
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
LYNWOOD, CA
Variety

Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look

Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Wishes Parents of College Women “Would Take Them to Freeze Their Eggs” Instead of Gifting Them Jewelry and Vacations

Mindy Kaling is grateful she had the choice to start a family on exactly her own terms and it’s something the Hollywood multihyphenate wishes others would do. The actress, producer, writer and mother of two recently spoke about her relationship to therapy, how she’s worked through the grief of losing her mother, her own motherhood experience and working now that she’s in her 40s as part of Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue. More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood WinnersUpfront Dispatches: Zaslav and Oprah Bet on CNN, Lizzo Can't...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: “A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent”

Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Ed Helms, and James Tupper were among the Hollywood stars who shared their remembrances and tributes on social media following the news of actress Anne Heche’s death. Heche, who starred in the movies Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and in smaller screen projects like All Rise, Hung and Men in Trees, died on Friday at the age of 53. She was taken off life support on Sunday, according to her rep, after spending several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills (California) Hospital and Medical Center. On Aug. 12, she was determined to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Teddy Ray, Comedian, ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Actor and ‘Messyness’ Co-Host, Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a rising comedic talent with appearances on Wild ‘n Out, How to Be Broke and Pause With Sam Jay and MTV comedy clip show Messyness, has died. He was 32. The comedian, actor and writer whose legal name is Theadore Brown was found deceased in Rancho Mirage, California, after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call and responded to a private residence in the desert community at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Deadline

Jessica Klein Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer & Producer Was 66

Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on Beverly Hills, 90210 for seven seasons, has died. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed on a Facebook post that the death of her mother was on July 13. “My mom passed at 8:21am this morning. It was peaceful. We were together. Will share funeral and shiva information when I know. It will all be here in LA,” Rose shared. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Klein died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in November of the year before. The television producer and writer had been updating her friends and family about her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

East End Studios Proposes Production Campus in L.A. Arts District

Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District may soon be home to a state-of-the-art studio campus. East End Studios filed a development application on Monday with the City of Los Angeles for a new production complex in the area, which features 16 soundstages, class-A office space across four buildings, and studio support uses on an approximately 15-acre lot at the corner of 6th and Alameda Streets. The current site is occupied by a pair of produce warehouse buildings and surface parking.More from The Hollywood ReporterNigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick List Paso Robles Winery for $22MFinding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.Spanish Home Built...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy