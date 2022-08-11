Nigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick List Paso Robles Winery for $22M

From reality TV to winemaking, American Idol creators Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are ready to move on to their next venture.

After purchasing a 164-acre Paso Robles farm house in 2005, the producing duo tore down the old structure, thus creating what now stands as Villa San-Juliette (VSJ). Reminiscent of Italian wine country, VSJ is tucked away into the renowned Paso Robles region in Central California — a three-hour drive from San Francisco or Los Angeles, respectively.

Following his work on American Idol , Lythgoe went on to co-create the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance , which recently wrapped its 17th season. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lythgoe would not be returning as a judge.

Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe

With five-star lodging accommodations, private pool access, wine tasting room and panoramic views of the surrounding vineyard, Villa San-Juliette has become a premier wedding and events destination in the region.

In its time as a winery, Villa San-Juliette has produced award-winning wines, with a capability of producing 30,000 cases per year. Home to 12 wine varietals, the villa comes equipped with Bordeaux and Rhone-style grapes growing on the property.

It’s a rare listing, as vineyards of this size don’t hit the market too often. Currently priced at $22 million, the property is listed from Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills by agents Brianna Deutsch and Paul Margolis.

See more photos below.

