ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Daniel Navarro committed to institutional care for hate-crime crash of motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwc5c_0hDzkTOD00

FOND DU LAC – Daniel D. Navarro will be committed to state institutional care for life after a jury found him not guilty due to a mental disease or defect in the second phase of his homicide trial.

The jury on Wednesday found Navarro guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime for causing the crash that killed motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen in 2020. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Thursday's leg of the trial addressed Navarro's plea of not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.

Two doctors testified Thursday that Navarro experienced paranoid delusions from schizophrenia, according to the Fond du Lac District Attorney's office. Two jurors dissented.

Navarro, now 29, had admitted to intentionally crossing the center line on a town of Taycheedah road in 2020 and steering into an incoming motorcycle driven by Thiessen, a 55-year-old retired law enforcement officer.

Minutes after the crash, Navarro told a deputy at the scene that "it was intentional, sir," according to the criminal complaint. He later repeated to two sheriff's investigators that night that he decided to hit the man on the Harley because he assumed that the man would be white and have "redneck" attitudes.

Navarro, who is Hispanic, had complained to police that he had been facing harassment by white people at his former workplace, and by some who lived near the Fond du Lac home he shared with his parents.

Thiessen had worked for agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Fairfax Police Department in Virginia. He "worked on internet crimes against children and was incredibly proud of the work he did to help kids," District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release. "Every day Phillip would remind his grandson: 'Do the right thing and help people.' We encourage anyone that knows someone experiencing a mental health crisis to work to find their loved one help."

Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Andrew Christenson presided over the case.

Doug Schneider contributed to this report.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident

Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
ELDORADO, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

619
Followers
217
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy