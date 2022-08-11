ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 6

Dragon Slayer
4d ago

Yankees management doesn't want to win bad enough. This attitude has become toxic. Judge will most likely walk bc of it.

Reply(3)
8
Cedric-Sandra Maney
3d ago

Sometimes it seems like the ship is sinking and mgmt doesn't seem to worry. I question their decisions at times and wonder if they're really all In on #28! They need to do something because right now the job isn't getting done.

Reply
4
Related
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Rays 4: It’s Aaron Hicks’ world, we’re all stuck in it

Let August 15, 2022 be forever known as The Aaron Hicks Game That Absolutely Nobody Asked For. Led by the ineptitude of their center fielder, the Yankees’ offense continued their precipitous plunge into the abyss, falling to a horrid 8 runs scored in their last 59 innings (and 3 in their last 34). Meanwhile, new bullpen arm Lou Trivino had a nuclear meltdown in the ninth to put this one truly out of reach, 4-0, as the Yankees got shut out in back-to-back contests for the first time in six years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Brian Cashman
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make

The St. Louis Cardinals had a hectic 2022 MLB trade deadline. They were one of the last teams in the running for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but they ended up getting outbid by the San Diego Padres. Even though they didn’t come away with Soto, there’s no denying that the Cardinals had a solid trade […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The New York Yankees#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Ikf#Rangers
ClutchPoints

Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans

The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That’s what we need to do every game’: Johnny Cueto ‘definitely’ sees fire after thrilling White Sox comeback vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox are roaring again. They are coming off a sensational 4-2 win over the mighty Houston Astros to not only kick things off the right way in this four-game series at home but also extend their undefeated run to four games. Veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto, who knows a thing or two about […] The post ‘That’s what we need to do every game’: Johnny Cueto ‘definitely’ sees fire after thrilling White Sox comeback vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Zero accountability’: Anthony Rizzo goes ballistic in dugout, puts umpires on blast after loss to Rays

The New York Yankees have now failed to score in 18 consecutive innings. That’s after they got shut out in a 4-0 loss during their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Monday night. Perhaps no one on the side of the Yankees encapsulated the frustrations more than Anthony Rizzo, who went off […] The post ‘Zero accountability’: Anthony Rizzo goes ballistic in dugout, puts umpires on blast after loss to Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ World Series hopes dealt brutal blow with Walker Buehler injury update

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, per MLB insider Robert Murray. The Dodgers were hopeful Buehler would return and be a vital piece to the puzzle as they march towards the World Series. Instead, they will have to get the job done […] The post Dodgers’ World Series hopes dealt brutal blow with Walker Buehler injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy