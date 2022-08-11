ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 3

Kramerplayer1
3d ago

sorry for you loss, but Maybe if parents actually taught their children about dangers, like drugs and alcohol and taught them the 4 basic safety rules really it's only 4 little things, that would stop the vast majority of this type of accidents. 1 treat every gun like it's loaded. even if it's not. 2 never put finger on or by trigger unless ready to shoot. 3 always keep pointed in a safe direction 4 never rely on a safety. you should really include a #5 tho and it should/could be the most important...teach your kids to leave their hands off other people's things.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Violent Crime#District Court
MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May. The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy