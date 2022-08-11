Read full article on original website
Kramerplayer1
3d ago
sorry for you loss, but Maybe if parents actually taught their children about dangers, like drugs and alcohol and taught them the 4 basic safety rules really it's only 4 little things, that would stop the vast majority of this type of accidents. 1 treat every gun like it's loaded. even if it's not. 2 never put finger on or by trigger unless ready to shoot. 3 always keep pointed in a safe direction 4 never rely on a safety. you should really include a #5 tho and it should/could be the most important...teach your kids to leave their hands off other people's things.
WWMTCw
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident...
Fox17
Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
Driver opens fire after crashing into vehicle, striking home
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Plainfield Township home was struck by bullets after an at-fault driver, involved in an accident, opened fire on the vehicle they crashed into, police said. No injuries were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 14 incident, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded...
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
iheart.com
GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting
A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting Saturday morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults were left injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near Joe Taylor Park located near Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue. The victims, a man and a...
Police asking for help finding missing Ottawa County man
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who went missing over the weekend. Family and friends have not been able to get in touch with Johnson since about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRPD investigates early morning shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Fox17
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May. The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
