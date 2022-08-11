ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
AMHERST, NY
