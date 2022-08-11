Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
New security measures in place at Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — In the wake of the knife attack on Salmon Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution last Friday the facility has implemented some new security measures. Rushdie's agent reports that he is off a ventilator and talking and that while the injuries he sustained are serious,...
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Buffalo man arrested for identity theft, grand larceny
Correction: An earlier version of this story had Menter’s first name misspelled. A subsequent release by NYSP provided the correct spelling. CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jered Menter has been […]
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
Livingston Co. woman arrested for welfare fraud, charged with 3 felonies
Carter has been under investigation since June.
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Erie County DA appointed special prosecutor in Lee Zeldin attack case
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn was appointed the special prosecutor to oversee the case against the 43-year-old Fairport man accused of attempting to assault Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a rally last month. David Jakubonis faces second-degree attempted assault, a felony. Flynn's office was handed the case by...
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
Buffalo man sentenced for Easter 2020 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence for the murder of another man on Easter Sunday of 2020. 38-year-old Andrello M. Brown of Buffalo was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder 41-year-old Clint Reeder on April 12, 2020. At approximately 5 p.m., Brown shot Reeder with […]
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
24-year-old accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault Saturday afternoon. New York State Police say Matar stabbed Salman Rushdie, 75, right after he took the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday. Staff and people sitting in the audience rushed in to...
Eden Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Hillbrook Drive criminal mischief case
EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is investigating more reports of criminal mischief on Hillbrook Drive. Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home. They say this house has been targeted at least four times in the past.
Teenager pleads guilty to two separate murders
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two different murders on Thursday. Police say that on December 24, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemens of Buffalo shot and killed 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo. Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked car on Liddell Street. He […]
Buffalo Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Runaway
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway in Buffalo and...
Buffalo Police Issue Alert for Missing 12-Year-Old
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old from Buffalo has gone missing and today, police issued an...
Albion man arrested for welfare fraud
On August 10th, 2022, SP Albion Troopers arrested Kenneth Howerton, 38, of Albion, NY for Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the first degree and Welfare Fraud in the third degree. SP Albion Troopers investigated a welfare case from the Orleans County Department of Social Services. It was determined...
