Kings County K-9 finds meth in car with 2-year-old child

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kings County Sherriff deputies arrested two men on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and child abuse on Aug. 10, according to the office.

The office said a deputy spotted a speeding black Nissan sedan and found Carlos Carbajal Hernandez, his 2-year-old child and Leovardo Alcaraz. Alcaraz was on probation for domestic violence so the deputy conducted a search.

The deputy saw that the 2-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the office. On scene K-9 Miko and deputies found approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine in multiple Ziploc bags, some even in reach of the child.

The child was taken into custody of Kings County Protective Services and both men were arrested, according to the office.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, child abuse and transportation of a controlled substance, according to the office. His bail is set at $400,000.

Alcaraz was taken in on charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to the office. His bail was set at $150,000.

KGET

KGET

