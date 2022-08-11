ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Candidate for Congress discusses the issues with News10

By Solomon Syed
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBmSN_0hDzhzKi00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Josh Riley is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 19th Congressional district.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the massive 19th district which stretches from Columbia County in the east to Tompkins County in the west.

Riley is an attorney who has championed voters’ rights and stronger campaign finance laws. But it’s climate change that he said he thinks about every day.

Empire State Weekly: Legislation provides resources for manufacturing

He said saving the planet is one aspect of the environment. “It’s also a huge economic opportunity across upstate New York ,” said Riley. “We are in a position where we can be right on the forefront of innovation and industry in developing technologies that can save the planet.”

Riley adds, “We’ve got to get those technologies out of the labs and onto the factory floors.” Riley, who is facing fellow democrat Jamie Cheney in the primary, sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 19th Congressional district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Judge rules Graham must comply with Georgia grand jury subpoena

(The Hill) – A federal judge on Monday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a special grand jury subpoena from the Fulton County District Attorney, who’s investigating former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials into overturning the state’s 2020 election results. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday said Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state. Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Empire State Weekly#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

NY manufacturing activity sharply declines in August

New York State manufacturing activity plummeted in August, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Empire State Manufacturing survey report shows that general business conditions declined 42.4 points to end up at -31.3.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

(NewsNation) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator’s report...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
NEWS10 ABC

Local farmers adapting to dry conditions

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As this summer’s dry weather continues, farmers across the Capital Region have had to make adjustments to continue growing in drier soil. At Swartz Farm in Castleton, the irrigation system was running again Friday afternoon, something that’s been a common sight all season. “It’s everything. There’s no way we could grow […]
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy