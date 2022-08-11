Candidate for Congress discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Josh Riley is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 19th Congressional district.

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the massive 19th district which stretches from Columbia County in the east to Tompkins County in the west.

Riley is an attorney who has championed voters’ rights and stronger campaign finance laws. But it’s climate change that he said he thinks about every day.

He said saving the planet is one aspect of the environment. “It’s also a huge economic opportunity across upstate New York ,” said Riley. “We are in a position where we can be right on the forefront of innovation and industry in developing technologies that can save the planet.”

Riley adds, “We’ve got to get those technologies out of the labs and onto the factory floors.” Riley, who is facing fellow democrat Jamie Cheney in the primary, sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 19th Congressional district.

