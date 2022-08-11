Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack
A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Police arrested two on stolen vehicles charges, outstanding warrants
DARTMOUTH, MA – Two men have been arrested after a stolen car was recovered. According to Dartmouth Police, on Sunday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officer Jared White observed a Mercury Sable operating on Stackhouse House without its headlights on. In an effort to signal the operator of the Mercury...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV. According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket police seek missing woman
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's helping finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot in Providence Overnight
A man was shot overnight in Providence. According to police, the incident took place in the Hartford section of the city after midnight Monday morning. Police say that there was a party on Whelan Road when a fight broke out. One man was shot, say police. Detectives are currently investigating.
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
whdh.com
Four men arrested, over 3,000 grams of illegal drugs seized in Dorchester drug bust
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of several law enforcement agencies arrested four Dorchester men suspected of drug distribution on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The suspects, Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justin Lara-Soto, 23 and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, where arrested by BPD Drug Control Units from Dorchester...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Dartmouth Police Department Celebrating 100 Years
The Dartmouth Police Department is celebrating its centennial this year and will mark the occasion with a special Policeman's Ball in October. According to its official website, The Dartmouth Police Department was established on March 6, 1922, by voters approving Town Meeting Article 59." The issue before voters was "To see if the town will vote to accept the provisions of Chapter 41 Section 100 of MGL relative to the establishment of a police department."
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business
The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
