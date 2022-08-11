ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges

(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack

A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old World
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV. According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket police seek missing woman

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's helping finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence Overnight

A man was shot overnight in Providence. According to police, the incident took place in the Hartford section of the city after midnight Monday morning. Police say that there was a party on Whelan Road when a fight broke out. One man was shot, say police. Detectives are currently investigating.
NECN

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Four men arrested, over 3,000 grams of illegal drugs seized in Dorchester drug bust

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of several law enforcement agencies arrested four Dorchester men suspected of drug distribution on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The suspects, Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justin Lara-Soto, 23 and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, where arrested by BPD Drug Control Units from Dorchester...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Department Celebrating 100 Years

The Dartmouth Police Department is celebrating its centennial this year and will mark the occasion with a special Policeman's Ball in October. According to its official website, The Dartmouth Police Department was established on March 6, 1922, by voters approving Town Meeting Article 59." The issue before voters was "To see if the town will vote to accept the provisions of Chapter 41 Section 100 of MGL relative to the establishment of a police department."
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy