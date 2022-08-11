Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions
ALLEN, OH (WLIO) - It's only days away and the 172nd edition of the Allen County Fair will be underway with something for everyone. The transformation has begun as rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
hometownstations.com
Saving lives is the goal of Allen County's two new roundabouts
Many people have made their opinions known concerning roundabouts but transportation officials say if it can save just one life it has done its job. Holly Geaman has more on the addition of two roundabouts in eastern Allen County. They were on the governor's list of the top dangerous intersections...
hometownstations.com
Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail
A needed expansion is coming for the Auglaize County Jail. HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.
hometownstations.com
Fun and educational activities for the whole family can be found at the Lima Public Library
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library is a resource that just keeps giving to the young and old. The Youth Services Department is hard at work making sure that children and their families have everything they need to open the door to imagination and wonder. The department just wrapped up their summer reading program but continues to offer events like the crayon scavenger hunt, design your own unicorn, and hidden picture fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building
Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building. The Van Wert Humane Society welcomed the public Saturday to check out their new facilities and the dogs and cats ready for adoption. Around three years ago, the planning phase began to construct a new building for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
Lima News
Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway
GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
hometownstations.com
Employees from Lima City Schools get advice on balancing work and life
Lima City Schools staff are gearing up for another school year. Around 600 employees were part of the school district's opening day meeting. Kentucky educator and speaker Joel (cot-ee) Katte came to share some motivational thoughts for the teachers and staff to take into the school year. Katte says that they need to find a balance between work and their life outside of school. The last school year was tough for a lot of districts, including Lima City Schools, and Katte says that they need to lean into the tough stuff and maximize every moment at school and at home, and know they are in the business of changing lives.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Security camera captures fireball in Ohio sky
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Blink and you’ll miss it– but thanks to this surveillance footage, you can replay the phenomenon over and over. WANE 15 viewer Ruth Pease shared the moment her security camera captured a fireball lighting up the sky in Ohio City, Ohio.
1 adult, 3 juveniles in area hospitals following rollover crash in Darke County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One woman and three juveniles are hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Darke County, according to a news release. >>2 adults, 3 juveniles taken to area hospitals after SUV crash in Darke County. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with rescue crews at 1:43...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Pageant (Photo Album)
Girls competed for the crown of Miss Swanton Corn Festival for 2022 in the first ever pageant. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Daily Standard
Area Pair Caught In 1/6 Probe
CELINA - A Celina couple arrested Thursday on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. [More]
Comments / 0