Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
Family temporarily displaced from home due to fire
A family of six has been temporarily displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
State fire assistance mobilized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal has announced that state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near the town of Ewan. According to a press release from the fire marshal, the fire started on Aug. 12 at approximately 1:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
Spokane police drone attacked while flying over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya (video)
Begun, the drone wars have. So this person was able to fly a drone and ram the police drone in the dark? Maybe the SPD should hire that person. Sounds like a hell of a drone operator to me.
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
3 Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Injured on I-90 in Spokane
SPOKANE - Just past midnight on August 13th, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a 3 vehicle accident on I90 near the Spokane International Airport at mile marker 278.1. 63 year old Cynthia Macy, of Spokane Washington, was heading westbound in the middle lane of the interstate...
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0