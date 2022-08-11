James G. “JR” Roth, age 77, of Richland Center, WI, formerly of Orangeville, IL, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home. Jim was born on March 4, 1945, in Monroe, the son of William C. and Florence (Schwartzlow) Roth. He attended Juda High School and worked as an over-the-road truck driver for over 60 years for Newell Companies, Millis Transfer, and Wood Equipment/Blount International. He was united in marriage to Janeen Grossen on January 19, 1974, in Browntown. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards and taking long rides with his Polaris Slingshot.

