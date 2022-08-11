Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Dawn Marie Carter
Dawn Marie Carter, age 65 of Mauston passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, peacefully at home. Dawn was born on April 13, 1957, in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Tom and Bev Meeker. Dawn married James Madsen and together they had two boys Jason and Justin Madsen. Dawn enjoyed...
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Channel 3000
Daniel Michael Pesavento
Daniel Pesavento, Maaxianaziga – Standing On A Cloud, age 33 of Appleton, Wisconsin walked on Friday, August 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 3:30 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at the Indian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Monday beginning at 3 p.m.
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Scrappy
Scrappy, a 4-year-old retriever/labrador mix, is looking for a fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
Channel 3000
Dr. Haakon P. Carlson
Dr. Haakon P. Carlson, age 85, passed peacefully at home on August 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Sanish, North Dakota, the son of Hagen and Esther (Dutton) Carlson. In 1958, Haakon was married to his wife of 64 years, Janice (Zavalney) Carlson. Haakon graduated Medical School from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1964.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stevenspoint.news
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
WSAW
Work nears completion on Highway 13 and Hwy 21 in Adams County
PRESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road work to improve the intersection at Highway 13 and Highway 21 in Adams County is nearly complete. Work begin in June to reconstruct the existing intersection. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs were replaced as part of the project. Crews also installed rumble strips. That is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river
MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse
An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
Channel 3000
Joan M. Horne
Joan M. Horne, age 65, passed away on August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She was born in Sauk Prairie on August 17, 1956 to Donald and Doris (Bonham) Blum. She attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1974. She met the love of her life, Jim, and they married in 1981, having two children, Tom and Alison.
nbc15.com
Suspected impaired driver arrested after Grant Co. collision with Iowa Co. deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County Sheriff’s Office deputy “nudged his squad car” into an alleged drunk driver’s vehicle over the weekend to get it to stop after the driver was reported weaving into oncoming traffic, authorities said. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that...
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
Comments / 0