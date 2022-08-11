ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauston, WI

Channel 3000

Dawn Marie Carter

Dawn Marie Carter, age 65 of Mauston passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, peacefully at home. Dawn was born on April 13, 1957, in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Tom and Bev Meeker. Dawn married James Madsen and together they had two boys Jason and Justin Madsen. Dawn enjoyed...
MAUSTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Daniel Michael Pesavento

Daniel Pesavento, Maaxianaziga – Standing On A Cloud, age 33 of Appleton, Wisconsin walked on Friday, August 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 3:30 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at the Indian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Monday beginning at 3 p.m.
APPLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Pet-entially Yours: Scrappy

Scrappy, a 4-year-old retriever/labrador mix, is looking for a fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Dr. Haakon P. Carlson

Dr. Haakon P. Carlson, age 85, passed peacefully at home on August 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Sanish, North Dakota, the son of Hagen and Esther (Dutton) Carlson. In 1958, Haakon was married to his wife of 64 years, Janice (Zavalney) Carlson. Haakon graduated Medical School from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1964.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
stevenspoint.news

Keeping central Wisconsin students safe

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Work nears completion on Highway 13 and Hwy 21 in Adams County

PRESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road work to improve the intersection at Highway 13 and Highway 21 in Adams County is nearly complete. Work begin in June to reconstruct the existing intersection. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs were replaced as part of the project. Crews also installed rumble strips. That is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides

As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river

MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Suspect in West Salem overdose death is jailed in La Crosse

An Arkansas man charged with reckless homicide in a drug overdose case has now arrived at the La Crosse County jail. Lathan Foster was booked in the jail on Friday, more than two weeks after being arrested in Arkansas for the December death of Jeremy Pittman of West Salem. Foster is likely to appear in court on Monday.
WEST SALEM, WI
Channel 3000

Joan M. Horne

Joan M. Horne, age 65, passed away on August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She was born in Sauk Prairie on August 17, 1956 to Donald and Doris (Bonham) Blum. She attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1974. She met the love of her life, Jim, and they married in 1981, having two children, Tom and Alison.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI

