Related
California at risk of flood disaster from ‘the Other Big One’, scientists warn
Californians already live with increased risk of wildfires and drought linked to the climate crisis, not to mention the threat of a major earthquake on the San Andreas Fault. But now scientists are warning of potential diaster from “the Other Big One”.New research, led by scientists at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has found that the state faces a catastrophic flood that could inundates vast regions with water flows hundreds of miles long and tens of miles across.“Every major population center in California would get hit at once — probably parts...
Mexico prepares new plan for trapped miners after setback
Mexican authorities announced Monday a plan to seal leaks into a coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, after renewed flooding dealt a major setback to rescue efforts. Authorities believe the workers accidentally pierced a hole in a wall between the two mines, causing El Pinabete to flood.
Air Quality Advisory issued in Bay Area from California wildfire
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
