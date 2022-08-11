ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

US News and World Report

North Dakota's Becker to Seek Hoeven's Senate Seat After All

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Florida COVID Data Critic Can Stay in House Race for Now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Reincarceration Order Dropped for 18 Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. August 6, 2022. Separately and unequally. That’s how the state of North Carolina is treating its biggest bloc of voters, and it needs to end. There are more voters who are registered as unaffiliated in the state (nearly 2.6 million) than either Democrats (nearly 2.5 million) or Republicans (2.2 million).
POLITICS
US News and World Report

FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
BAY COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Nearly 200 Prison Employees Arrested on Job-Related Charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

7 Accused in $1.2M Extortion Scheme at Puerto Rico Docks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

3-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Found in Hot Vehicle

CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
US News and World Report

North Carolina Deputy Killed; Search on for Shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

Evacuation Ends Near Chemical-Laden Rail Car in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
PAHOA, HI
US News and World Report

Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

