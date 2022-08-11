ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

School is back for most metro Oklahoma City students

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most students in the metro went back to class Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Public Schools, one of the biggest school systems in Oklahoma, geared up for its first day of classes.

“We’ve worked hard over the past few weeks to prepare our students to return to the building,” said Monroe Elementary School Principal Kandy Bishop. “We’re so excited to have them here on our first day.”

“It’s a very special time,” said Jonathan Allen, parent of a Monroe Elementary student. ” I just hope and pray that everybody has a great day to day.”

Allen told KFOR he was nervous but ready for his son to start first grade at the elementary. It’s one of OKCPS’ 66 schools opening doors to students Thursday.

But the first-day jitters don’t stand a chance with these two kiddos.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot and also learning a lot of math and learning a lot of reading,” said second- grader Castiel.

“I’m happy about school,” said Julianne!

“It’s fun to see how much they’ve grown over the summer and just to see their excitement that they’re excited to be back in the building as well,” said Bishop.

But with that excitement comes the fear of students’ safety.

Doors must always be locked at every Oklahoma City Public School. You can only be buzzed in by a staff member.

The school district has also refined some safety protocols or procedures over the summer.

“I want that to be a clear message to our families that we’re OK, we’re going to take care of our kids,” said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

As far as COVID-19 goes, the district says every OKCPS facility has an air system that filters and cleans the air. Masks are welcomed and encouraged but are not required.

