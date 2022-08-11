ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

According to the latest update of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard, 20,026 people in Alabama have died from COVID-19.

ADPH shows 7,189 of those deaths occurred in 2020, 9,561 in 2021, and 3,276 this year.

News 19 reached out to ADPH for a statement on this grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19, and expect to receive a statement on Friday.

While Alabama hasn’t experienced a COVID-19 spike over the summer as high as previous spikes, the number of cases continues to rise in the state. Alabama has recorded more than 520,000 cases of the virus in 2022 alone, almost as much as the entirety of 2021 when the virus peaked at previously unseen highs.

Data shows that Alabama’s total number of COVID-19 deaths surpasses even some totals for entire countries.

Some of those countries include Sweden with 19,497 deaths, Australia with 12,665 deaths, and Israel with 11,483 deaths. Very few countries across the globe have recorded zero death as a result of COVID-19, they include small countries like Vatican City or Saint Helena.

Across the United States, more than one million people have died as a result of COVID-19. The state with the most total deaths is California, while the least number of deaths comes from Alaska and Vermont.

To learn more about the COVID-19 situation in Alabama, visit the state’s COVID-19 dashboard here . It is updated once per week on Thursdays.

AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
4d ago

How many were actually Covid deaths? Point bank, how many people died of other circumstances but also had Covid? Then noted as dying from Covid. Americans are aware of this tactic.

Reply
5
