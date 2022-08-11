SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday, there were some things that Vermont is well known for, and one of them is cheese!. Shelburne Farms hosted what they used to call their Vermont Cheesemakers Festival, but organizers from the Vermont Cheese Council called Saturday’s gathering a cheese summit. The event has not been hosted since 2019 due to COVID, and because of safety, Shelburne Farms and the Cheese Council decided to make the event a little smaller than usual. They pulled all local Vermont cheesemakers to show their products. The goal was to make connections and bond over making cheese.

