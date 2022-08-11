ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

MiVT: Miss Allaneous

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. “I sew every spare minute I’m not doing anything else. I sit at night and I’m puttering on something,” she laughed. “I literally always have a needle in my hand.”
MILTON, VT
WCAX

UVM organizes vigil to remember Kayla Noonan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, the University of Vermont remembered one of their own, lost to domestic violence. Friends and peers gathered to honor Kayla Noonan, following her tragic death last month. A couple dozen people, including university faculty and administrators, reflected on the 22-year-old’s life of kindness.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday, there were some things that Vermont is well known for, and one of them is cheese!. Shelburne Farms hosted what they used to call their Vermont Cheesemakers Festival, but organizers from the Vermont Cheese Council called Saturday’s gathering a cheese summit. The event has not been hosted since 2019 due to COVID, and because of safety, Shelburne Farms and the Cheese Council decided to make the event a little smaller than usual. They pulled all local Vermont cheesemakers to show their products. The goal was to make connections and bond over making cheese.
SHELBURNE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Richmond, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Burlington, VT
Entertainment
City
Rochester, VT
WCAX

Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Georgia, VT

GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
UNDERHILL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Senior#Trinity College#Swimming#Eastman School Of Music#Alison S Aquatic School
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 13, 2022. Want to get your fair fix in? The Addison County Fair and Field Days is happening this weekend, at the fair grounds in Vergennes. During the fair folks can...
VERGENNES, VT
mynbc5.com

Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
PUTNEY, VT
WCAX

‘Funk on the Water’ gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Foam Brewers celebrated its five-year mark by putting on a ”Funk on the Water” event for the community. “It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters who love good beer to come enjoy great beer from the rest of the country while also showcasing some wonderful Vermont beers to the tourists coming to check it out,” said Matthew Wyley of South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages

The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
COLCHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WCAX

COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
NORTH HERO, VT
vermontbiz.com

CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters

Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon

Vermont has the nation’s first statewide program to provide hundreds of dollars in incentives for buying e-bikes. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday. Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Schumer: Spotted lanternfly infestation puts New York crops at risk

The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages. Updated: 5 hours...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain

SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy