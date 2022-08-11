Read full article on original website
A man was overcharged by $0.25 for train tickets. Two decades and 100 court appearances later, he will finally get his refund.
Tungnath Chaturvedi made 100 court appearances over 22 years to get a refund of 20 rupees ($0.25) after being overcharged for train tickets in 1999.
The Secrets of the Empire State Building
While the Empire State Building no longer holds the crown as the tallest building in New York City, its iconic stature has remained the focal point of the city's sprawling skyline. Cheddar News' NYC Revealed series takes a deep dive into the landmark building's rise to acclaim, its physical transformations, and how it continues to be the staple and identifying marker of the Big Apple after nearly 100 years. Aerial view of the construction of the Empire State Building, New York, on Oct. 14, 1930, which has reached 88 storeys. (AP Photo) In NYC...
