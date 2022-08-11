Read full article on original website
The culture of outdoor recreation appeals to communities of color in Washington but for some, it remains too white for comfort. Chevon Powell is trying to change that. At the annual Refuge Outdoor Festival — a three-day event beginning Aug. 12 in Carnation, Washington — her team centers Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC, communities in outdoor experiences, including workshops, music and art.
During a phone call to his friend David Brewster, Seattle venture capitalist Tom Alberg planted an idea: a web-only news site that could capture some advertising dollars migrating online. That website — Crosscut — launched in 2007. Crosscut blended Alberg’s commitment to growing local journalism and his interest...
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
Whenever Argensal’s pop-up tent appears, lines of fans follow. At farmers markets, community events and brewery parking lots, locals nosh on empanadas, pupusas and alfajores while catching up with two women who have secured a place in the hearts and minds of the Kingston, Wash. community. Established in 2019, Argensal serves authentic cuisine that honors its namesakes, Argentina and El Salvador, and is as special as the friendship by which it was inspired.
Talking about life and death is tricky for anyone, even scientists. Despite considerable research over the course of generations, scientists still don’t fully understand what life is, what death is or even what separates the two. But where science lacks understanding, there are theories and questions about what makes...
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Hamilton needs no introduction. The 2015 musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, written and composed by creative polymath Lin-Manuel Miranda in a now-famous blend of hip-hop, Broadway, jazz and R&B, has grown into a blockbuster among blockbusters. It’s got it all: Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, a Pulitzer, plus legions of fans and enduring popularity to boot. So much so that tickets can be hard to get by, or just plain expensive: Admission to the Broadway show’s Seattle visit runs upwards of $59. As with the show’s 2018 run, the producers have devised a lottery system. Entrants can win $10 tickets — 40 of which are made available every performance — if they register and sign up through the app. Winners will be announced every Thursday.
No one loves being told they’re wrong — myself included! But we are living in a climate crisis and pandemic, and many long-held strategies for living well on this planet are becoming obsolete. Accepting that some Pacific Northwest lifestyle choices aren’t sustainable could be one of the most...
Black leaders and mental health advocates in Washington state are cautiously optimistic about the new 988 emergency number to connect people with mental health support by bypassing the police-focused 911 system. But they do have concerns about how the 988 line will work for people of color in mental health...
It’s the end of July — how’s your summer reading going? Are you revisiting the classics or tearing through page-turners? (Any progress on your Summer Book Bingo card?) Maybe it’s too darn hot to read… or maybe we can take literary inspiration from Seattle’s favorite martial arts star, Bruce Lee, whose 2,800-book library recently found a permanent home at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.
City officials project Seattle’s population will hit 1 million people by 2044. That’s an additional 240,000 or so residents over the next 22 years. Where will they live? What kind of homes will we build for them? How do we ensure new growth doesn’t exacerbate existing racial and economic inequities?
To write about art in Seattle is to get deja vu every so often. Some capital-C conversations in the Pacific Northwest tend to be, like the trees, evergreen. One of these perennial conversations is a doozy: What should the relationship between local tech — meaning moneyed tech workers and companies — and the local art world look like, particularly as the city grows more expensive?
“Where are we gonna start?” a bespectacled man asks his partner. Like many people entering the Seattle Art Fair (July 21-24), they hesitate on the threshold of the white maze of booths stretching out before them at the Lumen Field Event Center. With more than 70 cubicle rooms of...
It’s a great big art weekend in Seattle, with the opening (tonight!) of the Seattle Art Fair (July 21-24), and the concurrent satellite art fair, Forest for the Trees. The former (founded in 2015 by the late Paul Allen and dormant for the last two years) shows off its size horizontally, with a honeycomb of booths across 87,000 square feet at the Lumen Field Event Center. The latter is a brand new collaboration by Northwest curators that spreads vertically up and down the seven floors and 77,000 square feet (plus rooftop deck!) of a rehabbed 130-year-old warehouse in Pioneer Square.
Up a steep, forested valley several miles east of Arlington, you might catch a glimpse of an assortment of radio towers topping two ridges like giant sentinels. And if you look closer, you might notice that this phalanx of a dozen towers – each 200 feet tall and painted candy cane red and white – is connected by a network of cables strung high across the valley.
By the time a Washington corrections staffer improperly gave Daniel Perez an infraction for contacting the state’s prison oversight agency, he had already been through a lot of turmoil. Prison staffers in 2019 had forced the inmate at Monroe Correctional Complex to take medication against his will. When Perez...
Cynthia Holmes clearly remembers the first time she tried a gluten-free cookie. It was a taste that immediately inspired her to launch her own gluten-free bakery, Ancient Grains Kitchen of Poulsbo, Washington. Since then, Cynthia, along with business partner Karen Fischer, has added sister brands Reko’s Dream Dog Bakery (gluten-free dog crackers) and Miracle Morsels (assorted granolas).
Seattle has a lot of job openings for Washington state lawmaker, and voters have a lot of candidate applications to sift through as they vote in the Aug. 2 primary period. This year’s elections feature half a dozen open seats for the Legislature in Seattle districts. They come as three long-serving Democratic lawmakers – Sens. Reuven Carlyle and David Frockt and Rep. Eileen Cody – retire. Meanwhile Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley, a Democrat elected in 2020, opted not to run for reelection.
If King County really wants to prepare for extreme heat, better cooling needs to be part of the answer and not just for wealthy homeowners. Experts in climate adaptation say new infrastructure, including heat pumps and air conditioning, should be installed well before they are needed. Seattle is one of...
