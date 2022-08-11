Hamilton needs no introduction. The 2015 musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, written and composed by creative polymath Lin-Manuel Miranda in a now-famous blend of hip-hop, Broadway, jazz and R&B, has grown into a blockbuster among blockbusters. It’s got it all: Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, a Pulitzer, plus legions of fans and enduring popularity to boot. So much so that tickets can be hard to get by, or just plain expensive: Admission to the Broadway show’s Seattle visit runs upwards of $59. As with the show’s 2018 run, the producers have devised a lottery system. Entrants can win $10 tickets — 40 of which are made available every performance — if they register and sign up through the app. Winners will be announced every Thursday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO