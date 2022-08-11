Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Construction crews planning sidewalk upgrades along various roads in Stone and Taney Counties
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Several roads in Stone and Taney counties will soon have upgrades. The project was expected to begin the week of August 15. However, due to contractor scheduling conflicts, it will start later. Crews will be upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Drivers may encounter...
KYTV
Bridge repairs slowing first responders in the Halltown, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nobody likes traffic. For the typical person, it’s a nuisance. For first responders, those few extra minutes can be the difference between life and death. Lawrence County has nine bridges under construction, with more on the docket for the next two years. This construction means...
Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects. Updated: 3 hours ago. Rich moisture will bring some areas some very heavy...
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for a new police station
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects. The tax would likely go on the ballot in November. The chief of police told city leaders his building does not meet the...
KYTV
MISSING: Police ask for your help to locate 2 missing Branson, Mo. teenagers
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department asks for your help to locate two missing juveniles. Autumn Barton, 16, and Amiee Averill, 15, disappeared from the Evergreen and State Highway BB area on Saturday morning. Police believe they were heading toward the Turkey Creek area. If you have any...
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Protecting your property: How to prevent and report a bike theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -No one wants to be a victim of theft, but unfortunately, it does happen. Before taking your bike out, here are a few things you need to know to prevent it from being stolen and how you can help officers return it to you if it is found.
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
KYTV
On Your Side: Missing child alert scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
KYTV
Soaking rains for some areas this week
Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects. Updated: 4 hours ago. Rich moisture will bring some areas some very heavy...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
KYTV
Barry Lawrence county developmental center building project delayed due to inflation
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After inflation caused the price of everything to go up, some construction projects cost more than initially bid. “It was because of the cost of materials inflation,” said Director Lynda Painter. “They’ve had difficulty getting supplies in. We do almost have a building app. It is almost enclosed, and we have enough money to get it all enclosed in with the doors and windows. And so now we’re just in the process of raising the rest of the money to finish it.”
KYTV
Child hospitalized after getting hit by a car at a Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
KYTV
OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC) is the largest building project in the school’s history. “We have people who want to go to work,...
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Comments / 4