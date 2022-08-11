ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, MO

KYTV

Bridge repairs slowing first responders in the Halltown, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nobody likes traffic. For the typical person, it’s a nuisance. For first responders, those few extra minutes can be the difference between life and death. Lawrence County has nine bridges under construction, with more on the docket for the next two years. This construction means...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation

NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Missing child alert scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This will get your attention while you scroll. Now there are missing child alert schemes. It was shared in an Aurora and Marionville area yard sale group. It says: Found this girl wandering behind our apartment. I can’t find her parents. Please help. “The phishing...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Soaking rains for some areas this week

Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new police department building and parks projects. Updated: 4 hours ago. Rich moisture will bring some areas some very heavy...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry Lawrence county developmental center building project delayed due to inflation

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After inflation caused the price of everything to go up, some construction projects cost more than initially bid. “It was because of the cost of materials inflation,” said Director Lynda Painter. “They’ve had difficulty getting supplies in. We do almost have a building app. It is almost enclosed, and we have enough money to get it all enclosed in with the doors and windows. And so now we’re just in the process of raising the rest of the money to finish it.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC) is the largest building project in the school’s history. “We have people who want to go to work,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

