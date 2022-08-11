ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist + Missy Elliot Receives Her Own Street In Hometown

By Dominique Da Diva
Megan Thee Stallion Dropping New Album ‘Traumazine’, Reveals Tracklist

Megan Thee Stallion is rounding up her Hotties to run it up on her sophomore album dropping tonight at midnight. The Grammy winning rapper revealed the star studded tracklist which includes her hit singles, “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie,” and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

The project has a total of 18-tracks with appearances from Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and Rico Nasty, plus a collaboration with Houston’s own Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

With the support of her fans, Megan is sure to have some bangers on this project that will carry her until the end of the year and maybe even the end of her messy contract with 1501.

The record labels CEO and Thee Stallion herself exchanged a few words via social media and things got pretty spicy.

Missy Elliot Receives Her Own Street Named After Her in Her Hometown

Some would say it’s overdue while others say we’re just glad they got around to it because Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliot definitely deserves all of her flowers. As she reminds everyone that she is indeed the only female MC with 6 platinum albums, a unanimous decision was made to name a street after her.

The Grammy award winning rapper has just been recognized by her hometown of Portsmouth, VA in a pretty historic way! According to official news reports, McLean Street in Portsmouth will now be called “Missy Elliot Boulevard.”  When the iconic rapper got word of the news she replied with,

Congrats to one of the greatest female MC’s to ever do it! #MissyElliot

