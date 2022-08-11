We got up close and personal with Ohio State's defensive line at a recent practice, and we have a 4.5-minute video to share with you. You can watch that video here:. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson's group is loaded with talent and depth. There is also an interesting blend of veterans and young players. Some of the key veterans include senior defensive ends Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, along with senior defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage. Third-year DT Ty Hamilton is another vet who is going to see the field a lot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO