ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7

The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Jackson
247Sports

Jermaine Burton has 'great' relationship with Alabama QB Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Chemistry is critical between a quarterback and his receiver. Alabama has to replace all three starting wide receivers from last year’s team, so Bryce Young has to build a rapport with a number of new players this offseason. One is Jermaine Burton, who transferred from Georgia following the 2021 season, and while he is new to the Crimson Tide’s program, he and Young were familiar with each other prior to this spring and summer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury

Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential

From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

Florida offensive line looking to solidify reserve unit

The competition is tangible between the lines of Florida’s practice field. Starting jobs are tightly contested as fall camp enters its third week, and, while some athletes have more secure jobs than others, every player on the Gators’ roster is battling to earn his spot in the starting 11.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

‘Light’s coming on’ for LB Caleb Johnson

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – UCLA transfer linebacker Caleb Johnson had a strong performance in the Hurricanes’ first scrimmage on Saturday. It could be a sign Johnson is vaulting ahead of the depth chart at middle linebacker. “The light’s coming on,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. Johnson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione commits to Tennessee

Freddie Dilione is Tennessee basketball’s newest commitment. The four-star combo guard picked the Vols over Alabama and Wake Forest, announcing his decision on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione, out of Raleigh, N.C., is the No. 69 overall player in the 247Sports ratings, ranked No. 15 among combo guards and No. 2 overall in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Word of God Christian Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Three-star CB Corey Myrick recaps June camps, visits

Colerain (Ohio) has a couple of talented prospects in the 2024 class and three-star cornerback Corey Myrick is one of them. The 6-foot-2 and 155-pound Myrick had a busy June going from camp to camp but he felt like the month went pretty good overall. “It went pretty good. I...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

UNC Position Preview: Jacks

It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Video: Up close with the Buckeyes' D-line at practice

We got up close and personal with Ohio State's defensive line at a recent practice, and we have a 4.5-minute video to share with you. You can watch that video here:. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson's group is loaded with talent and depth. There is also an interesting blend of veterans and young players. Some of the key veterans include senior defensive ends Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, along with senior defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage. Third-year DT Ty Hamilton is another vet who is going to see the field a lot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy