Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7
The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 12 thoughts on Miami
1. Miami has generated a lot of attention in the off season via the return of head coach Mario Cristobal and the emergence of quarterback Alex Van Dyke. They're considered by many to be the favorite for the ACC Coastal Division title. 2. They were also highly thought of going...
Jermaine Burton has 'great' relationship with Alabama QB Bryce Young
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Chemistry is critical between a quarterback and his receiver. Alabama has to replace all three starting wide receivers from last year’s team, so Bryce Young has to build a rapport with a number of new players this offseason. One is Jermaine Burton, who transferred from Georgia following the 2021 season, and while he is new to the Crimson Tide’s program, he and Young were familiar with each other prior to this spring and summer.
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential
From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
Florida offensive line looking to solidify reserve unit
The competition is tangible between the lines of Florida’s practice field. Starting jobs are tightly contested as fall camp enters its third week, and, while some athletes have more secure jobs than others, every player on the Gators’ roster is battling to earn his spot in the starting 11.
‘Light’s coming on’ for LB Caleb Johnson
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – UCLA transfer linebacker Caleb Johnson had a strong performance in the Hurricanes’ first scrimmage on Saturday. It could be a sign Johnson is vaulting ahead of the depth chart at middle linebacker. “The light’s coming on,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. Johnson...
2022 IU Football Fall Camp: Practice 11 Highlights
Peegs.com has highlights of the offensive line from the 11th practice of fall camp for the Hoosiers.
Jersey Watch - How Long Will Each Defensive Player Be A Cleveland Brown
How long will each player be on the Browns for, a key question when buying a jersey for your favourite player. I'm here to try and predict the future from a Front Office perspective.
Four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione commits to Tennessee
Freddie Dilione is Tennessee basketball’s newest commitment. The four-star combo guard picked the Vols over Alabama and Wake Forest, announcing his decision on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione, out of Raleigh, N.C., is the No. 69 overall player in the 247Sports ratings, ranked No. 15 among combo guards and No. 2 overall in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Word of God Christian Academy.
Three-star CB Corey Myrick recaps June camps, visits
Colerain (Ohio) has a couple of talented prospects in the 2024 class and three-star cornerback Corey Myrick is one of them. The 6-foot-2 and 155-pound Myrick had a busy June going from camp to camp but he felt like the month went pretty good overall. “It went pretty good. I...
UNC Position Preview: Jacks
It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Video: Up close with the Buckeyes' D-line at practice
We got up close and personal with Ohio State's defensive line at a recent practice, and we have a 4.5-minute video to share with you. You can watch that video here:. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson's group is loaded with talent and depth. There is also an interesting blend of veterans and young players. Some of the key veterans include senior defensive ends Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, along with senior defensive tackles Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage. Third-year DT Ty Hamilton is another vet who is going to see the field a lot.
Arkansas Fall Camp Notes & Observations: Day 10
The Razorbacks strapped on full pads for the second time on Tuesday's 8:30 a.m. practice, the 10th of 24 practices the team will hold before kicking off the 2022 football.
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
Wisconsin in contact with intriguing committed athlete
