Le Flore, OK

Le Flore, OK
Oklahoma Education
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

