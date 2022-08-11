Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma mother prepares 5-year-old son for school with makeshift active-shooter drill
MCALESTER, Okla. — As schools open across Oklahoma, one mother is using what she learned in high school to prepare her 5-year-old son for a school shooting. Cassie Walton bought the usual school supplies, along with a bulletproof jacket insert to go inside his Spider-Man backpack. "In the back...
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas students head back to school
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
KHBS
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop at least 30 feet behind a stopped school bus. This law applies to drivers in all directions. It applies to roads, streets or highways open to the general public. The driver is not allowed to start up or attempt to pass again until the...
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
ktoy1047.com
Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
OU Health officials warning parents of most contagious COVID subvariant as students head back to school
As children head back to school, University of Oklahoma Health officials want you to be aware of the COVID Ninja Variant circling throughout the metro. OU Health Officials are expecting a COVID surge with many students back in classrooms.
California to become 1st state to offer free school lunches for all students
Starting this school year, instead of worrying about packing a lunch, students across California can get yummy options at no cost.
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma lawmaker wants pandemic relief money allocated to teacher bonuses
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma still has more than a billion dollars of pandemic relief money meant for education unallocated. One lawmaker said he'd like to see some of it used for teacher relocation and retention bonuses. The state got $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money from the Elementary...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
abc7amarillo.com
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
