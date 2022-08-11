Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
WRDW-TV
TechNet brings cyber experts to Augusta, guides youth into cyber education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the world’s top cyber experts are in Augusta this week for TechNet. It’s a chance for our military leaders to talk about ideas on how to strengthen our cyber defense systems. The events come just days after congress passed the CHIPS Act,...
WRDW-TV
DHEC relaxes COVID guidance for new school year, encourages more vaccinations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of South Carolina students are now back in the classroom or going back this week as they start another school year impacted by the pandemic. But as they return, they will do so under relaxed statewide COVID-19 protocol, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updating its guidelines Monday in response to the CDC loosening up its guidance last week.
Kemp gives $1 billion in American Rescue funds to Georgians enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.
WRDW-TV
Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems. Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.
Atlanta Daily World
Georgia Rentry from Prison Programs Make Gains
Last month was Reentry Awareness Month in Georgia. Governor Kemp approved — for the sixth year, though most of us are still largely unaware — “a proclamation to observe July as Reentry Awareness Month throughout the state” (see here). The Proclamation acknowledges that “over 4.2 million Georgians have a criminal record” and that by “eliminating the stigmas associated with having a criminal record and promoting compassion and kindness, we can help returning citizens strive for brighter futures.”
WRDW-TV
A look at Aiken County priorities as students return back to school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
Georgia families could get more money for food as SNAP benefits extend to children under 6
MACON, Ga. — Georgia received federal approval last week to hand out food benefits to the youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. These recipients are children under the age of 6 years old. SNAP benefits are also known as food stamps. In order to qualify for these benefits,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University president tests positive for COVID
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday. His symptoms began Saturday and are mild and include those commonly seen with the flu. ALSO AT AU:. In accordance with expert guidelines, Keel is isolating at home for the...
WRDW-TV
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and...
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
WRDW-TV
How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools. But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of...
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees arrested on job-related charges
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
WRDW-TV
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken
A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
wfxg.com
Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
