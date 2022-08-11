Last month was Reentry Awareness Month in Georgia. Governor Kemp approved — for the sixth year, though most of us are still largely unaware — “a proclamation to observe July as Reentry Awareness Month throughout the state” (see here). The Proclamation acknowledges that “over 4.2 million Georgians have a criminal record” and that by “eliminating the stigmas associated with having a criminal record and promoting compassion and kindness, we can help returning citizens strive for brighter futures.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO